Brewers Have Clear Path to Promote Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams

The Milwaukee Brewers had a tough series against the Athletics over in Las Vegas.

The series started with the most "bizarre" game Brewers manager Pat Murphy had been a part of as Milwaukee took down the Athletics, 15-14, on Monday. Then, the Brewers dropped the second game of the series, 7-5. Finally, the Brewers dropped the series finale on Wednesday, 4-3.

It was a wild series and now the Brewers fortunately have a day off on Thursday and can regroup before beginning a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at home.

With the day off on Thursday, arguably the time should be now to make a change. Milwaukee is 6-4 over its last 10 games. On top of this, the Brewers are 4-4 over their last eight games. It has been talked about for a while, but the club's biggest hole right now is the left side of the infield. The solutions are down in Triple-A with Cooper Pratt and Jett Williams.

The Brewers Should Make The Change

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jett Williams is pictured before playing a spring training game on March 12, 2026. | Curt Hogg / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both are playing well right now in Triple-A. Over the six games, Pratt has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with one homer, six RBIs, and just two strikeouts. In the same stretch, Williams has gone 6-for-25 (.240) with one homer, three RBIs, two walks, one triple and just three strikeouts. His homer came on Wednesday.

Jett Williams just went deep to lead off the bottom of the first for Nashville. His sixth.



100.5 MPH, 414 FT pic.twitter.com/EBkZPkMNSY — Spencer Michaelis (@smichaelis234) June 10, 2026

At this point, neither Joey Ortiz nor Luis Rengifo is providing much offense. The Brewers' rotation has taken hits as well, but is expected to get Brandon Woodruff back next week. He should help to solve the rotation issue. Milwaukee needs to solve the left side of the infield as well, and arguably the time is now to rip off the Band-Aid and make the change.

Clearly, the Brewers believe in Pratt, seeing how they gave him a long-term extension early on this season. He's playing well enough to believe he would be an upgrade offensively right away at shortstop. Williams is the team's No. 3 overall prospect. He's actually ranked higher than Pratt. The upside is there and right now would be the perfect time to integrate both into the mix because it's not as if it is in the middle of a series or on the road. The Brewers will begin a three-game set against the Phillies at home on Friday.

At some point this season, we're going to see Pratt and Williams. That time should be right now.