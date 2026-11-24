There's a real chance that in a little over a week, things are going to be halted across Major League Baseball. All of the momentum and offseason transactions will stop as a lockout likely begins in December.

The league and MLBPA have been negotiating, but neither side has given in. The big question looming is whether a salary cap will be implemented. One side is for (MLB) and one side is against (MLBPA). At the end of the day, the only way through is by some sort of compromise but neither side has been willing to budge. So, a lockout is looming. With that being said, how are the Milwaukee Brewers doing with a little over one week before things shut down?

Let's dive in and grade the club based on where things stand right now.

Starting Rotation: A-

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison are the top four starters on paper for Milwaukee. Beyond these four, the Brewers have options, including Quinn Priester, Brandon Sproat and Shane Drohan.

Brandon Woodruff is out there for the taking in free agency. If he returns, that certainly would help. Or, if the Brewers added another veteran who can eat up innings, that would help. Milwaukee is in a great spot right now led by the 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner, but there's room for growth.

Bullpen: A

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bullpen is in an excellent spot right now with pieces like Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill and DL Hall. Plus, the Brewers already acquired Ryan Walker this offseason from the San Francisco Giants. The big variable here is Megill, though. If he is traded away, that certainly would hurt the bullpen in the short term.

Catcher: A+

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) reacts as he receivers the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player award during the Awards Ceremony after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 28, 2026 n St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

William Contreras is a top-five catcher in the game and is the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player. He only has one more season of team control left, but the Brewers are lucky to have him. Beyond Contreras, the Brewers have former first-round pick Bo Naylor as well as elite prospect Jeferson Quero.

Infield: A-

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brice Turang and Cooper Pratt are guaranteed to line up at second base and shortstop heading into 2027. Andrew Vaughn will very likely slot in at first base. Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton would then man third base right now, on paper. This group could change based on the top prospects, though. Jesus Made is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. If he's ready to go, he'd likely slot in at third base. Andrew Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 overall prospect, could very well be an option at first base.

Outfield: A

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) is interviewed in the clubhouse after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio took a massive leap in 2026 and has the talent to contend for the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2027 and beyond. Garrett Mitchell had a great 2026 season and is in line for another big role in 2027. Beyond Chourio and Mitchell, Luis Lara and Sal Frelick will both get plenty of looks as well.

Designated Hitter: B+

Oct 29, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich holds the World Series Trophy at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Yelich is officially a Milwaukee legend. He's been an All-Star, an MVP, a captain and now he's a World Series champion. He's done it all and shined in the playoff run.

In the regular season, he batted .235 with 12 homers and 59 RBIs, though, in 118 games played. Arguably, he's someone who can still get it done. In 2025 he was a 3.0 WAR player with 29 homers and 103 RBIs. If he can get back to that level in 2027, this grade will rise. Arguably, he can do it.