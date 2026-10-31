What It Would Take for Brewers to Keep Brandon Woodruff in 2027

The Milwaukee Brewers have had Brandon Woodruff in the organization dating back to 2014 after he was selected in the 11th round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

Woodruff made his big league debut in 2017 and has been with the team ever since. There have been plenty of good times, and some tough times due to injuries. All of the ups and downs led to the moment when Woodruff finally took the hill in a World Series game this fall and defied the odds and returned from injury. It was an electric moment and now he will forever be known as a World Series champion. But will he still be Milwaukee in 2027?

Frankly, it would be a shock if he wasn't. Woodruff is a free agent but it would be surprising if he didn't return. But how much will he cost? Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $11.8 million for one season.

The Brewers Have A Brandon Woodruff Decision To Make

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, Woodruff made just over $22 million after accepting the qualifying offer. But he cannot get the qualifying offer again now. After the 2023 season, Woodruff went to free agency and landed a two-year, $17.5 million deal to stick around. It was back-loaded with the expectation that he would miss at least the vast majority of the 2024 season.

When it comes to Woodruff, he's coming off another season full of injuries, but he was healthy at the end. Now, he has a full offseason to get ready for the 2027 campaign as well. During the Brewers' World Series championship parade, Woodruff spoke and said: "Let’s win a few more." This isn't a guarantee of a new deal, of course. But, again, it would be surprising if the Brewers didn't bring him back.

If Woodruff settles for a one-year deal, then the Spotrac projection would be a pretty fair value. In a perfect world, though. A deal closer to the one he got ahead of the 2024 season would be even better. A two-year deal with an annual value just shy of $10 million arguably would be fair after pitching in just 21 games over the last two years. Woodruff is healthy right now. If he can stay that way, he showed in 2026 that he can still shove. He had a 2.98 ERA in nine regular season starts.