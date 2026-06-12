Brewers Have Obvious Blake Perkins Replacement Waiting in Triple-A

If the Milwaukee Brewers want to add a little more pop off the bench, they have an option down in Triple-A right now in outfielder Akil Baddoo.

Milwaukee has Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Jake Bauers and Blake Perkins as outfield options on the big league roster right now. Mitchell, Chourio, Bauers and Frelick all get consistent playing time with Perkins as a bench option. With Perkins, the Brewers certainly have a solid defensive player on their hands. But his bat hasn't been able to get going so far this season. Perkins has played in 41 games so far this season and is slashing .113/.222/.155 with a .377 OPS, zero homers, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Arguably, it's time to give him a reset down in Triple-A to try to get his bat going with more consistent opportunities. If that were to happen, Baddoo could easily fill in at the big league level. He has played in 19 games down in Triple-A and is slashing .262/.387/.525 with a .911 OPS, four homers, 14 RBIs, and two doubles. He's red-hot at the plate right now and has gone 7-for-13 (.538) over his last four games with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Milwaukee Should Promote Akil Baddoo

May 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen, left, talks with outfielder Akil Baddoo before their game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

shawty what that thing Baddoo pic.twitter.com/JnsONc88LL — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) June 10, 2026

Much has been said recently about young outfielder Luis Lara, who just inked a seven-year extension down in Triple-A at 21 years old. If he were to be brought up to the big leagues, it would surely be for a more consistent starting role. Baddoo would be more of a bench bat and could seamlessly replace Perkins at a moment's notice at this point.

Baddoo is a five-year big league veteran who last appeared in a major league last season as a member of the Detroit Tigers. He's a career .224 hitter in the majors with 28 homers and 104 RBIs in 347 games played. As a rookie, he bashed 13 homers and drove in 55 runs back in 124 and was a 2.4-WAR player. He also stole 18 bases that year. While the Brewers shouldn't necessarily expect production like that, there's talent there and he's just 27 years old.

At this point, it wouldn't hurt. Why not give him a shot? Milwaukee had a day off on Thursday and will kick off a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at American Family Field. It would be a perfect time to promote Baddoo.