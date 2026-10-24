Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Makes World Series History on Very 1st Pitch

It didn't take long for Jacob Misiorowski to make World Series history, to say the least.

The righty flamethrower has made history all season with his blistering fastball. In fact, he set the record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in recorded Major League Baseball history at 105.5 miles per hour back in June. Heading into the World Series, the record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter was 101 miles per hour. Misiorowski broke the record with his very first pitch, per Codify.

"Jacob Misiorowski's first pitch tonight was the fastest recorded pitch ever thrown by a starting pitcher in a World Series game. The old record was 101.1 MPH. Misiorowski's pitch was 103.5 MPH!"

Jacob Misiorowski's first pitch tonight was the fastest recorded pitch ever thrown by a starting pitcher in a World Series game.



The old record was 101.1 MPH.

Misiorowski's pitch was 103.5 MPH! pic.twitter.com/OZpwMDwIhI — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 24, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski makes IMMEDIATE history with a 103 MPH fastball on the first pitch of the game, the fastest ever thrown by a starter in the World Series. 🔥



Stream on @FOXOne. pic.twitter.com/BCJAbY8VRZ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 24, 2026

What A Start

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, what Misiorowski has been able to do this season has been special. We have never seen a starting pitcher with the firepower that he has. He has completely rewritten the record book when it comes to velocity for a starter and he's just getting started. Misiorowski is just 24 years old. In 2025, he made just 15 appearances in the majors and had a 4.36 ERA. He broke onto the scene and made his name known right away, and even earned an All-Star nod. But he ran out of gas down the stretch.

That hasn't been the case in 2026. He is very likely going to win the National League Cy Young Award after logging a 1.80 ERA in 30 starts to go along with a league-leading 252 strikeouts. The 24-year-old put together the single best season by a starting pitcher in Brewers history and has carried the load in the rotation. A year ago, his role wasn't clear going into the postseason. This year, he has started Game 1 in the NLDS, NLCS and now the World Series.

It's not as if he just has a flashy fastball. He's a complete pitcher and he tossed a scoreless first inning in Milwaukee's first World Series game since 1982. That's special. There were plenty of emotions in American Family Field on Friday night. The righty didn't feed into it, though. He stepped up to the mound and looked like he'd done it a million times. The series has just begun and the righty already has put his name in the record books. What's next? There surely will be more coming for the young Brewers starter.