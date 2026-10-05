Brewers' Jake Bauers Up for Incredible MLB Honor

The Milwaukee Brewers are just one win away from their second straight NLCS after beating the San Diego Padres in the first two games of the NLDS. They won the National League Central with a franchise record 103 wins, and they managed to do it thanks to solid performances from several players, including first baseman Jake Bauers.

Bauers hit .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a 3.3 WAR and an .874 OPS. Strangely he was not an All-Star this season, but he is up for consideration for some hardware at the end of the year.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Bauers is being considered for the Hank Aaron Award.

Jake Bauers is a finalist for the 2026 Hank Aaron Award, which recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each league. pic.twitter.com/r1o6FXwALf — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 5, 2026

Jake Bauers a finalist for Hank Aaron Award

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hank Aaron Award recognizes the most outstanding offensive performance of the year in each league. There are 10 nominees per league. Bauers certainly has a strong case for being named the Hank Aaron Award winner in the National League with the type of season he was able to put up.

Despite the Brewers being near the bottom of Major League Baseball in home runs, he had more than his fair share, but he also was a solid contact hitter and could get on base quite well.

The Brewers picked the 30-year-old up back in 2024. He had bounced around between the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

For the first few years in Milwaukee, he was a platoon bat, but he has now become the team's everyday first baseman. His bat has come around over the past few years. He always had power from the left side of the plate, but he ultimately tapped into that power even more and has become one of the most reliable hitters in Milwaukee's lineup.

For a team that doesn't hit a lot of home runs and scores runs in other ways, it is important for the Brewers to have a little more power in their lineup, especially from somebody who may be one of the more underrated players in all of baseball.

Other nominees in the National League include Pete-Crow Armstrong, Jordan Walker, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwaber and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Willson Contreras, the older brother of Brewers catcher William Contreras has been nominated in the American League after putting together a very strong season at the plate for the Boston Red Sox. It will be interesting to see if Bauers wins.