Brewers' Jake Bauers Won't Be Short on Suitors in Free Agency

One member of the Milwaukee Brewers who has certainly done well for himself this season is 30-year-old slugger Jake Bauers.

Bauers has completely transformed his big league career this season. Bauers has spent the majority of his career so far as a role player. He entered the 2026 season never having played more than 116 games in a season. He entered the season only playing more than 100 games just three times since 2018. His career high in homers was 12 and his career high in RBIs was 48. Also, his career high for batting average in a season was .235, which he set last year.

Everything has clicked for him this season, though. Bauers has been given a full-time shot and has made the most of it. He has already set a new career high in games played with 126. Now, he's slashing .268/.389/.487 with an .875 OPS, 23 homers, 76 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 19 doubles and 78 runs scored. It's been a magical campaign for him and there's still a month left before the playoffs even arrive.

Jake Bauers Has Been Incredible

Aug 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) reacts after getting hit by a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing couldn't be better for him as well. Bauers is going to be a free agent after the season and it sounds like he's going to have plenty of opportunities. On Friday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column previewing free agency and had Bauers among the top 15 position players who will be available and said there will be "plenty of interest" in him.

"This season, he’s moved into a full-time role with the Brewers and has thrived, already establishing career-highs in games played, home runs, RBIs and walks," Bowden wrote. "His .876 OPS is by far the best of his career. He will turn 31 in October. Bauers is limited to first base and the corner outfield defensively and isn’t particularly strong at any of those positions, but the power and patience combination at the plate should garner plenty of interest this offseason."

Now, of course, it'd be for the best if Bauers was back in Milwaukee in 2027 and beyond. This is a guy who has helped to power this offense. He's leading the club in homers (23), is second in RBIs (76), and is fourth in base hits (113). Also, he's a leader in the clubhouse.

It would be great if Bauers cashed in with the Brewers. But, regardless, the veteran slugger landing a lucrative deal anywhere this offseason would be a feel-good story. This is a guy who was role player who came out of nowhere to become a feared bat around the league this season. How can you not root for that? The fact that Bowden already said on Sep. 4 that there will be "plenty of interest" in Bauers this winter is certainly a sign of a big market to come.

If he stays hot over the next few weeks and is good in the playoffs, there is going to be a lot of money coming his way.