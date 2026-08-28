Jacob Misiorowski Just Made Absurd Modern History for Brewers

It's hard to make an argument that anyone aside from Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is worthy of winning the 2026 National League Cy Young Award.

That's not to say that there aren't other guys having excellent seasons. What Chris Sale has been able to do with the Atlanta Braves this season at 37 years old has been special. Cristopher Sanchez has been incredible all season so far for the Philadelphia Phillies. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been electric for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The list goes on. But, no one has been able to do what Misiorowski has been able to do.

The 24-year-old made his 25th start of the season on Thursday and went six innings against the New York Mets and allowed two runs while striking out six batters. Now, the righty has a ridiculous 1.73 ERA through 151 innings pitched. Of course, that 1.73 ERA is leading the league. Also, he's leading the league with 222 strikeouts, a 240 ERA+, 2.14 FIP, a 0.755 WHIP, and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

More History For Brewers Superstar Jacob Misiorowski

Aug 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His start on Thursday was historic as well. In fact, he became the first pitcher since Dwight Gooden back in 1985 to open a season with 25 straight starts in which he allowed three runs or fewer in each outing.

"Jacob Misiorowski just accomplished something not done in MLB since 1985 ... He became the first pitcher since Doc Gooden to start a season with 25 straight starts allowing 3 ER or less in each," ESPN shared. "He's only the 7th pitcher to ever have a streak that long."

Jacob Misiorowski just accomplished something not done in MLB since 1985 ...



He became the first pitcher since Doc Gooden to start a season with 25 straight starts allowing 3 ER or less in each.



He's only the 7th pitcher to ever have a streak that long 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Rf8mtBGRm — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) August 28, 2026

It's been a season full of history for the young righty. There isn't a starter in big league history who has thrown a ball as fast as him. He tossed a 105.5 miles per hour fastball back in June and set the record for a starter.

He's been a revelation for the Brewers. In fact, if you're a Brewers fan, take it in. This is arguably the best season by a starter in Milwaukee history, even better than CC Sabathia's run after he was acquired back in 2008.

We're witnessing a chance at history every fifth day. That's special. Again, when the season comes to an end, the Cy Young Award should be his. The only question is whether he will get unanimously. He should. He has been that good.