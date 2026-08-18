Kyle Harrison's ERA Plummets for Brewers Without Throwing a Pitch

Milwaukee Brewers fans already know that young lefty Kyle Harrison has had a successful season, to say the least.

Milwaukee acquired Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan in a deal that sent Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler to the Boston Red Sox in a package. Initially, the deal looked like a clear win for the Brewers. Now, it looks more like a win-win. Durbin, Monasterio and Seigler have all been key cogs for the Red Sox in their turnaround this season. Harrison has been an absolute star for the Brewers, plus both Drohan and Hamilton have been impactful as well. Both teams have done well.

Still, Harrison arguably has been the best addition for either club. Harrison's advanced metrics are off the charts and he's under team control through the 2030 season. Again, Brewers fans know how good he's been all season. On Monday, his season got even better on paper, without throwing a pitch.

Kyle Harrison's ERA Significantly Dropped On Monday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison warms up before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Vassallo, senior director of media relations for the Brewers, shared on X that there has been a scoring change and five runs from Aug. 11 have gone from earned to unearned for Harrison. In the process, his season ERA dropped by 0.48.

"Scoring change alert: Kyle Harrison did not throw a pitch today, but his ERA has gone from 3.47 to 2.99 as 5 earned runs come off the board from 8/11 at SD," Vassallo wrote. "New scoring: FC/E4 (Jihwan Bae missed catch)."

Scoring change alert:



Kyle Harrison did not throw a pitch today, but his ERA has gone from 3.47 to 2.99 as 5 earned runs come off the board from 8/11 at SD.



New scoring:



FC/E4 (Jihwan Bae missed catch)#ThisIsMyCrew — Mike Vassallo (@MikeVassallo13) August 17, 2026

Harrison has been great and now the numbers just show it a little bit more. Harrison has a 2.99 ERA and a 114-to-24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

The scoring change certainly works in the young lefty's favor.

Before the 2026 season, Harrison had appeared in just 42 total games in the majors across parts of three seasons. So far this season, he has already pitched in 19 games. He will make his 20th start of the season on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. If Harrison can continue to pitch as he has throughout the 2026 season so far, Milwaukee's rotation is going to be set in the long run. Harrison, Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson are all under team control for years to come.

There arguably isn't a team out there right now that boasts a better long-term core for a starting rotation the BRewers right now.