Brewers 'Love' Idea of Mason Miller Trade, Creating Super Bullpen

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the top overall teams in baseball right now, but even they need a boost right now.

Milwaukee is 67-41 on the season, but it has lost four of its last six games, including two out of three against the San Francisco Giants before a day off on Thursday. The Brewers have a chance to do something special this season, but they are going to have to utilize the trade deadline to give this team the boost it needs.

There isn't a contender out there that couldn't use another reliever. Milwaukee has one of the best bullpens in the league, but it could use another arm. On top of the bullpen, the Brewers need a starter with Brandon Woodruff out for the season. Plus, a power bat would be nice.

Recently, the topic of conversation around Milwaukee mainly has centered around starters, including Freddy Peralta. But ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that Milwaukee would "love" to land San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller.

The Brewers Need Some Firepower

Jul 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Mason Miller (22) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Brewers aren't exclusively focused on Skubal," Passan wrote. "They love the idea of Mason Miller joining what's already a superpen. They are always in search of some slug, with a major-league-low 98 homers. The Brewers also know that in spite of the dearth of homers, they're fifth in MLB in runs scored, so offense isn't an issue now."

This is now the second time that Miller has been connected to Milwaukee by an insider. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers spoke to the Padres about Miller already.

Milwaukee is tied with the Padres for the fifth-best bullpen ERA in the league right now at 3.68. Imagine if the Brewers could add Miller to that bullpen? Miller is the best reliever in baseball, without a doubt. He has a 0.79 ERA and an 85-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 2/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he's leading the league with 28 saves. Simply put, Miller is having a ridiculous season.

Unlike someone like Peralta or Tarik Skubal, Miller wouldn't be a rental. He has three seasons of team control left beyond the 2026 season. If the Brewers could land him, he would give Milwaukee a significant weapon down the stretch and then easily could be a trade candidate for Milwaukee a few years down the line before he goes off to free agency. Miller is just 27 years old.

The cost to acquire Miller would be high, to say the least. But this is the type of move that arguably would be for the best. Again, he'd help right now and then easily could be a trade candidate a few years from now for the Brewers, like Devin Williams and Josh Hader were.