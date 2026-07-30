Brewers' Path to Freddy Peralta Trade Just Got More Complicated

It's no secret that the Milwaukee Brewers love Freddy Peralta, despite the fact that he was traded this past offseason to the New York Mets.

That wasn't because of the club's feelings towards Peralta, but was because of the fact that Peralta was entering his final season of team control before heading to free agency after the 2026 season. The Brewers traded Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. With trade rumors swirling around Peralta, the Brewers have been consistently talked about as a potential landing spot. So much so that Brewers manager Pat Murphy was asked about the possibility and he made it clear how much he — and the team — loved Peralta when he was a member of the team.

Peralta was supposed to be a final piece for the Mets, but New York has been a disaster, to say the least. The Mets are 46-63 and are going to sell off pieces before the deadline and Peralta is someone who will likely be playing elsewhere in August.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Brewers and Mets have discussed Peralta as a trade option ahead of the deadline.

The Brewers Need A Starter Badly

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post gave an update and noted that there has been "not much traction" yet on the Peralta-to-Milwaukee trade rumors and that "multiple" other teams are now involved. The competition is going to be stiff, to say the least.

"Not much traction so far in Peralta-back-to-the-Brewers talks. Fluid situation but multiple other teams are more involved now. Some teams believe Peralta’s off year is partly the fault of the Mets (and Mets defense), which may help the Mets," Heyman wrote.

This shouldn't shock anyone. Peralta is going to be one of the best starters available this summer. But the competition shouldn't stop Milwaukee from making a run at the righty.

The point about New York's bad defense impacting Peralta is a fair one. Peralta has a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts, but he has a 4.46 FIP. FIP is representative of how impactful a pitcher is while trying to take defense out of the equation. The fact that Peralta's FIP is over .5 lower than his ERA is a clear sign the defense has been bad behind him.

If there is any team out there that can get the righty back to pitching at an All-Star level, it would be Milwaukee. First and foremost, the Brewers' defense is excellent. Plus, he spent the first eight seasons of his career in Milwaukee and logged a 2.70 ERA last year in 33 starts. He knows Milwaukee well and the Brewers know how to get him pithcing well.

While progress hasn't been made on a deal, the Brewers should be all over Peralta right now.