Tarik Skubal Is the Missing Piece Brewers Need Right Now

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline is approaching quickly and the Milwaukee Brewers could easily make a splash.

The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball, led by No. 1 overall prospect Jesús Made. That's not all, though. The Brewers also have three young hurlers who teams have asked about on the big league roster in Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan and Logan Henderson. All of this is to say, the Brewers have plenty of ammo to put together an enticing package for another club looking to deal a piece away.

On top of this, the Brewers should be looking to add big. The Brewers are 64-38. The only team with a better record is the Los Angeles Dodgers at 65-38. It's a two-team race at the top. The Atlanta Braves are four games behind the Brewers. The closest team in the American League is the Tampa Bay Rays, who are five games back of the Brewers. Milwaukee is a legit contender and should look to add like it.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers are prepared to adopt a "more aggressive approach" to the deadline this summer and that they have touched base with the Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres about Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden threw some more fuel the Skubal train on Friday by calling him Milwaukee's "perfect" deadline target.

Milwaukee Should Be All Over Tarik Skubal

Jul 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Milwaukee Brewers — Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit Tigers," Bowden wrote. "The Brewers have the second-best team in the National League behind the Dodgers. Their chances of overtaking Los Angeles (or anyone else in the NL) to reach — and win — the World Series would go up significantly if they were able to acquire Skubal and team him with their ace, Jacob Misiorowski. I’m not sure if Detroit will trade Skubal, but I do know this: the Brewers have more than enough talent in their farm system to land him if they want to."

Hypothetically, if the Brewers had to choose one of the big-name trade candidates out there to target, Skubal would be the best one. Miller wouldn't be a rental, but the price tag to acquire him would be huge and you'd only be getting one inning of work per outing. Skubal would be a rental, but could completely transform this rotation. Think back to what CC Sabathia did in his brief stint with the club back in 2008.

Skubal is the type of hurler who could have a similar impact. He's that good. Plus, the Brewers' rotation is thin right now due to injuries to Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester.

Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner and has a 2.83 ERA this season in 14 starts. Since being activated off the Injured List after undergoing elbow surgery, Skubal has a 2.97 ERA and a 53-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that if the Tigers trade Skubal, they would be looking for cost-controlled starting pitching that could help right now and for years to come, plus more in a package. They also mentioned Henderson's name as someone who could intrigue the Tigers. If the Brewers could get some package together centered on Henderson and a few prospects, this is something Milwaukee should do as fast as possible.

Again, the Brewers are a legit contender and could win a title this year. Adding at the deadline would help with that. Skubal is the perfect target who would put Milwaukee over the top.