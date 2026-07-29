Brewers-Mets Discussing Potential Freddy Peralta Blockbuster: Report

The Milwaukee Brewers desperately need another starting pitcher and it sounds like they have at least discussed the possibility of bringing an old friend back to town.

That is, of course, in reference to two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.

Peralta currently is a member of the New York Mets, but that could change over the next few days ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Mets acquired Peralta from the Brewers this past offseason along with Tobias Myers, in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. The Mets have responded with a disaster of a season and are spiraling towards a major sale. The Brewers, on the other hand, are the biggest threat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. With Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester done for the season, another starter seems necessary for Milwaukee to really contend. With the Mets struggling and Peralta on the trade block, he has been a popular name tied to Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan added fuel to the rumors and shared that Milwaukee has actually discussed Peralta with the Mets.

The Rumors Are Loud

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Freddy Peralta will be getting out of Queens," Passan wrote. "There are so many different places he could go. I know he has been tied to the Chicago Cubs a lot. I don't see that one happening, necessarily. ... One thing I did hear this week is that the Mets have been talking with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta."

"The Mets have been talking with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta" 😲 👀@JeffPassan #Thisismycrew pic.twitter.com/vcmfKnuLvB — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) July 28, 2026

This stands out. This isn't speculation about how the idea of Peralta coming back to Milwaukee makes sense. This is the top insider in the game saying the two clubs have actually talked about the idea of a deal.

Milwaukee fans know what Peralta can do. Last year, he was the workhorse who carried the rotation as injuries popped up elsewhere. Injuries have popped up again this year and Jacob Misiorowski is the guy who has led the way all year.

If the Brewers could get Peralta back and pair him with a healthy Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison at the top of the rotation, that would give the club a legit shot to make a deep run this season.

The biggest question would be the price to acquire Peralta, though. The Brewers gave him up, along with Myers, for two elite prospects in Sproat and Williams. The Mets cannot get that price now. Peralta has a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts and has just a few months to go until free agency. When the Brewers traded him away, he had an entire season left before free agency. Now, that isn't the case. Would the Mets actually be willing to give Peralta back to the Brewers for less than they initially gave up? That is the biggest question. There's no doubt that the veteran would help.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy already has talked up Peralta amid the rumors. Now, we wait to see if the two sides can get a deal done.