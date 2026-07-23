Brewers Interested in Acquiring Padres Star Mason Miller: Report

The trade speculation and rumors circulating around the Milwaukee Brewers have been loud for weeks about various big-name players the organization could target before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Milwaukee is 64-38 on the season and is just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the league. The Brewers also boast the best farm system in baseball. So, realistically, the Brewers could go out and make a splash if they see fit. This is why the speculation has been as loud as it has. Guys like Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Mason Miller, among many others, have been floated as fits. They all make sense in their own ways. Skubal and Peralta would give Milwaukee another starter that it needs. Miller would give the Brewers the best overall bullpen in the league, plus he has three seasons of control left.

The list goes on. But would Milwaukee actually spring for a big-name, blockbuster trade? It sounds like a real possibility. In fact, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have actually spoken to the San Diego Padres about Miller and the Detroit Tigers about Skubal already.

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Jul 21, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Given that success on the field, Brewers officials are prepared to adopt a more aggressive approach at the Trade Deadline compared to recent years, according to sources familiar with the club’s thinking," McCalvy wrote. "Yes, that means Milwaukee officials have touched base with Detroit about starter Tarik Skubal, and with San Diego about closer Mason Miller.

"But the Tigers and Padres must first decide to trade those players, and the Brewers must decide how much to deal from their young crop of Major League starters or from MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked Minor League system."

At this time of the year, you tend to see plenty of speculation and mock trades and things of that nature. This isn't that. This is one of the most prominent insiders for the team revealing that conversations have already been had about two of the biggest names for this year's deadline and the club is willing to get aggressive.

When it comes to Skubal, he has been talked about as a fit for Milwaukee for months, it seems. Miller, on the other hand, is a newer name being thrown around. Miller is the best reliever in baseball right now, without a doubt. He has 0.86 ERA in 40 appearances to go along with 25 saves. If that doesn't impress you, what will is his 78 strikeouts in just 41 2/3 innings pitched. He has faced 160 batters this season and has struck out 48.75 percent of them. That is ridiculous.

Plus, again, he has three seasons of team control left. The Brewers already have the fourth-best bullpen ERA at 3.53. If they could add Miller, they would have the best bullpen in the game, which is very important in the playoffs. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the price to acquire Miller could be two top-100 prospects.

There are few teams as loaded as Milwaukee in the minors right now. The Brewers have six top-100 prospects, including the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in Jesús Made. They could afford a trade for Miller, without a doubt.