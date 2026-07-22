The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball for the past several years and currently have the second-best record in the league entering play on Wednesday. They also have some holes to fill at the trade deadline.

One of their needs is some bullpen help. They have a strong relief corps, but it can never hurt to add some more to the mix, and that would certainly be wise for Matt Arnold to at least consider.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed them as a potential landing spot for All-Star closer Mason Miller as the San Diego Padres continue to sit on the edge.

"Less than a year after giving up one of the top prospects in baseball in shortstop Leo De Vries to acquire Miller, the Padres are considering moving him. They would love to attach Xander Bogaerts' onerous contract to any trade, but that would severely limit their return and, frankly, nobody's going to take it. That leaves the Padres in a position to dangle the best reliever in baseball and see what kind of bites they get. There will be plenty. Miller is a true game changer, the king of the ninth, and with even the best teams always in need of another lockdown reliever, Miller's status will run parallel with the Padres'. If they don't turn things around soon, he could be an ex-Padre by Aug. 3."

Brewers have the pieces to acquire Mason Miller

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Diego Padres Mason Miller (22) speaks before the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Miller will cost a lot, this may not be so outlandish. The Brewers are constantly drafting and developing winning players, and they also got a haul for Freddy Peralta. They could potentially use some of that to acquire Miller.

The two-time All-Star has three years left on his contract beyond 2026, so the Brewers wouldn't just be acquiring a rental. They would be acquiring somebody who could anchor their bullpen for years to come.

The cost may be high, but he fits the Brewers plans and could be a huge addition for them if they try to acquire him at the trade deadline. The Padres are teetering on the edge, while the Brewers are a clear contender, so it would make sense not only for the Brewers to try for him, but for the Padres to potentially sell after they gave up a haul to land him last summer from the Athletics.