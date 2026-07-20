MLB Trade Rumors: Insider Says Brewers Could Bring Back Freddy Peralta

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta will face his former longtime team on Monday night when the Milwaukee Brewers host the New York Mets.

Could Monday's start be an audition for the 30-year-old to potentially rejoin the Brewers in the near future?

With the MLB trade deadline coming on Aug. 3, the Mets in sell mode and Milwaukee dealing with numerous injuries to its starting rotation, Peralta and the Brewers have been linked multiple times recently.

On the heels of the Brandon Woodruff injury news, USA Today's Bob Nightengale and Casey L. Moore suggested Monday that Milwaukee and their ex-two-time All-Star could reunite.

"With the news that right-hander Brandon Woodruff will miss the rest of the season, Milwaukee -- which was already looking for starting pitcher help -- could look to bring back a familiar face," Nightengale and Moore's report said. "The Mets are reportedly shopping everyone, including Freddy Peralta, whom Milwaukee traded to New York during the offseason. The Brewers need to bolster their rotation beyond ace Jacob Misiorowski and left-hander Kyle Harrison, who is currently on the IL with minor forearm tightness. Beyond that, Milwaukee is relying on some mix of Logan Henderson, Shane Drohan, Brandon Sproat and Robert Gasser."

Brewers Could Buy Low On Peralta

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta's price tag this summer would likely be as low as ever, as he's had an underwhelming debut campaign in Queens.

The Brewers traded the ninth-year pro along with reliever Tobias Myers to New York in exchange for starter Brandon Sproat and minor league prospect Jett Williams in January.

Peralta's ERA (4.66) and WHIP (1.43) this season are both the highest in the last seven years and he's gone just 5-8 across 20 starts.

The Dominican-born right-hander struggled with both control and the long ball during the first half, allowing 44 walks and 15 home runs over 104 1/3 innings pitched.

Milwaukee looks to be running away with another NL Central at 62-37 and is even pushing the two-time defending World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers entered Monday at 63-37.

General manager Matt Arnold has already had a busy summer with multiple smaller trades and landed former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. and minor-league pitcher Colton Gordon from the Houston Astros last week.

Now might be the perfect time for the Brewers to reach out to the Mets and try to pry away Peralta while the price is low.