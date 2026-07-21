Brewers Named Possible Landing Spot for Mets' Clay Holmes

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to win ballgames and now have the best record in Major League Baseball. Perhaps no team in the league has a better chance of stopping the Los Angeles Dodgers than Milwaukee, and it's simply because of the fact that they are able to draft and develop winning players and keep their core together.

But there are ways they can improve at the trade deadline. They have some holes to fill, particularly in their starting rotation. Kyle Harrison is struggling with elbow issues, Brandon Woodruff is out for the season and Jacob Misiorowski has never pitched a full season in the big leagues, so some help is required.

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed Milwaukee as a possible landing spot for New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes.

"Holmes is set to make his first rehab start Thursday after missing two months with a broken leg, and he should be in the big leagues for his next start after that. He has shot up this list because teams' interest in him runs deep -- and the only reason he's not higher than 90% to go is due to the possibility of him remaining in New York on a contract extension. If he does move, Holmes is a playoff-caliber starter for all of the teams with interest, a groundball machine whose minuscule home run rate would play especially well in the postseason."

How Clay Holmes would fit with Brewers

May 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes (35) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old right-hander has been out since May recovering from his broken leg. He has a player option for 2027, but he could always decline that and become a free agent, which could make him a rental at this year's trade deadline.

Before he got hurt, he was 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts with the Mets. When he returns, he could boost a contender's rotation. The Mets are out of the race, but the Brewers could benefit from having him around for the rest of the season.

He is a solid ground ball pitcher, and that could be a big boost for Milwaukee's rotation, which has been hit hard by injuries this year.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in his eventual return from the injured list. As long as he can remain healthy, he could be a difference maker for a team like the Brewers, and that could be enough for them to hold off the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.