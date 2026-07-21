Brewers' Pat Murphy Explains What Was 'Concerning' About Jacob Misiorowski's Start Vs. Mets

Jacob Misiorowski pitched a season-low four innings on Monday night during the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-3 win vs. the New York Mets.

Misiorowski's numbers were impressive, allowing just one unearned run on four hits, one walk and six strikeouts, but his early exit wasn't a huge surprise.

The NL Cy Young candidate was making his first start in 13 days after the Brewers scratched him from his last start before the MLB All-Star break due to arm fatigue.

Misiorowski assured fans that he was "ready to go" for the second half, however.

Despite the strong numbers in the abbreviated start Monday, manager Pat Murphy explained that there was something "concerning" about the ace's outing.

"Brewers Manager Pat Murphy said it was 'concerning' that Jacob Misiorowski didn’t feel like he had his legs underneath him tonight," Fox Sports 920's Hunter Baumgardt posted on X.

Murphy added before Monday's contest that the team was using Misiorowski's extended layoff as "kind of a reset" and he thought "we have to build him back up and make sure that we are mindful of it."

"We would have probably let him go further if his delivery and his legs felt great," Murphy said, according to an Associated Press and ESPN report. "I think he was a little bit out of it. The long layoff kind of affected his delivery and everything else. I think it was important to notice that and get him out of there then. The velo dropped. He couldn't find the rhythm on his heater and went to off-speed stuff."

Misiorowski Felt 'Halfway Decent' And 'Good Enough' Vs. Mets

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski still out-pitched former teammate Freddy Peralta on Monday night despite the short outing.

The former -- who's been linked to a possible reunion with Milwaukee -- was making his first start back at American Family Field since being traded to the Mets.

Peralta allowed seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs, in 5 1/3 innings pitched to continue his rough debut campaign with New York.

With Misiorowski now at 115 innings pitched this season, he's approaching last year's career high total of 141 1/3 (including the minor leagues and playoffs).

He said that he felt the near-two-week break between starts impacted his performance.

"Of course," Misiorowski said, per the Associated Press and ESPN report. "I felt like I wasn't in my legs as well as I should have been, but I felt halfway decent. Good enough."