Who Should Gain (and Lose) Playing Time for Brewers in World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have a real chance to win the franchise's first World Series title in team history over the next few weeks.

Milwaukee has to play its cards right. Sure, the Brewers have been the best team in baseball overall in 2026 and just knocked out the two-time reigning champs. But it cannot get complacent now. The Brewers need four more wins and will face either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay and Cleveland are still duking it out in the American League Championship Series, but the Rays are one win away from moving on and facing the Brewers.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy has pushed all the right buttons this fall, but there's work to do. Over the next few weeks, Kyle Harrison is someone who should be in line for more innings of work. At the same time, Dustin May should have a bit less.

Kyle Harrison — More

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks back to the dugout in the fifth inning after pitching two scoreless innings at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison hasn't pitched in the playoffs just yet. He's been on the Brewers' playoff roster, but Milwaukee hasn't gotten him into a game just yet. That doesn't mean that the Brewers shouldn't in the World Series, though. Harrison looked good in his final regular season outing of the year on Sep. 26. Harrison tossed two shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out four that day after struggling beforehand for a few weeks. Since then, Harrison has had nearly one month to build back up and try to get back to the level he was pitching at earlier in the season.

Harrison had a 2.79 ERA on Aug. 25. Then, the lefty ran out of steam in the final month of the season. These last few weeks have been a great chance to reset. He made a start against the Rays back in March as well and allowed just one run. At the very least, he should be a lefty option out of the Milwaukee bullpen.

Dustin May — Less

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers are able to get Brandon Woodruff back in time for the World Series, that would give Milwaukee's bullpen another righty. If so, it would make sense for the Brewers not to use May as much, if they feel like Woodruff can help.

May has made three appearances in the playoffs so far and has a 6.43 ERA in seven innings of action. In the NLCS, May allowed three runs in three innings. In the World Series, we should see less of him if Woodruff is able to return. At the same time, Harrison deserves a shot.