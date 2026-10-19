What's Next for Brewers Before World Series After NLCS Sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers still have a few days left to go before they will take the field at American Family Field and attempt to win the franchise's first World Series title.

It's been a long road back to the World Series. The last time the Brewers advanced this deep into the postseason was back in 1982 when Milwaukee lost in the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. At the time, the Brewers were in the American League. Now, all of these years later, history is possible for the organization.

Game 1 of the World Series is coming on Friday, Oct. 23 with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Between now and then, there are things for the Brewers to sort out.

The World Series Rotation

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) is relieved during the fifth inning in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing has been finalized or confirmed yet, but Jacob Misiorowski will obviously be the Brewers' Game 1 starter. He started Game 1 in the National League Division Series and the National League Championship Series. He'll get the ball in Game 1 and Logan Henderson will surely get the ball in Game 2. Game 3 is when there is more of a question. In the NLDS, it was Dustin May who got the ball in Game 3. Robert Gasser got the ball in Game 3 of the NLCS. In the World Series, this should be the strategy again in the World Series.

In the NLCS, the Brewers opted to roll with a bullpen game in Game 4. If the Brewers hold a 3-0 lead again, that would be a fine strategy to use again. For now, they should plan to have either May or even Kyle Harrison ready for Game 4.

The Brandon Woodruff Question

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff throws in the outfield during a team workout prior to Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Brandon Woodruff end up on the World Series roster? That is the biggest question hanging over the organization right now.

Woodruff was optimistic following the NLCS. If he's close to full strength, he should be on the roster. The Brewers made it through the NLDS and NLCS with Harrison and Chad Patrick not throwing once. Shane Drohan only pitched once. Clearly, the Brewers can get by in the bullpen. If even just for sentimental sake, Woodruff should be on the roster. If Woodruff is activated, who comes off the roster? Arguably, it should be Patrick. But that's something for the Brewers to decide.

The World Series Festivities

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're witnessing history. The Brewers haven't played in the World Series since 1982 and have never won a title. When the Brewers play their next game, it will not only be in the World Series, but it will be at home at American Family Field. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that former MLB commissioner Bud Selig and Robin Yount will throw out the first pitches.

"Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig, whose family owned the Brewers for 35 years before selling the franchise to Attanasio, and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch in Game 1 of the World Series, was ecstatic watching from his home in Milwaukee," Nightengale wrote. "Hall of Famer Robin Yount, who will also throw out the first pitch, was elated watching from his home in Phoenix, and will also throw out a Game 1 ceremonial first pitch."

It's going to certainly be a fun day on Friday at American Family Field, to say the least.