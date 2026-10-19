Brewers 'Exposed' Shohei Ohtani, Per the Dodgers Star Himself

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a nearly perfect run in the 2026 Major League Baseball postseason so far. Now, the Brewers are on the doorstep of history with the World Series set to begin on Friday, Oct. 23.

Milwaukee took down the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series in four games and then swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the National League Championship Series. Overall, the Brewers are 7-1 in the playoffs so far. There isn't a facet of the game the Brewers haven't thrived in. The offense has been good, the rotation has been great and the bullpen has been even better. Milwaukee held the best player in baseball in check in the NLCS in Shohei Ohtani as well. The four-time Most Valuable Player batted .231 with one home run in four games. After the series, Ohtani even said that Milwaukee exposed parts of his game in the process, as transcribed by ESPN's Buster Olney.

"The Brewers were overall strong and a very good team, and it really exposed some of the parts of me as a player, and got to give some credit to that," Ohtani said, as transcribed by Olney.

The Brewers Got The Best Of Shohei Ohtani

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers were the best team in baseball in the regular season for the second straight year. This year, it has fully translated to the playoffs as well. To put it into perspective, last year Ohtani batted .357 in the NLCS against Milwaukee and hit three homers, to go along with four RBIs.

It's not often you see Ohtani struggle and the Brewers found a way to make that a reality. No matter how much big-name talent Los Angeles has, no one compares to Ohtani when he's at his best.

If you're a Brewers fan, you should feel good about this. You should be excited heading into the World Series. What Milwaukee has been able to do this fall isn't a fluke. The Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions and added Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. Still, Milwaukee was able to get through and the Dodgers couldn't keep up. Ohtani's comments show that. Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers said that the Brewers played "almost playing perfect baseball" throughout the series.

Kiké Hernández hopes the Brewers win the World Series after eliminating the Dodgers, saying they are "almost playing perfect baseball."



"Their pitching was lights out. Their offense was almost suffocating ... they just didn't give us a chance." @CBSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/OmwOIsKDfv — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 16, 2026

The Dodgers know what it takes to win. They won the last two World Series titles. If they're making comments like this about Milwaukee, that just goes to show how real this team is. Four more wins separate Milwaukee from history right now.