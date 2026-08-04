Brewers Pat Murphy Calls Out 'Simply Incorrect' Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Brewers were busy leading up to Monday's MLB trade deadline.

Milwaukee acquired starting pitcher Dustin May and relief pitcher JoJo Romero from the St. Louis Cardinals, before capping off deadline day by landing reliever Antonio Senzatela in a deal with the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers' moves weren't enough to keep up with their biggest NL pennant competition in the Los Angeles Dodgers though, as the two-time reigning World Series champions hauled in the biggest prize of all.

The Dodgers traded for two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal on Sunday to add to their already loaded roster.

Milwaukee was rumored to be a strong contender for Skubal but ultimately came up short.

In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, many MLB experts and insiders said they expected the Brewers' front office to be among the most aggressive, but that didn't exactly come to fruition.

Milwaukee should still be considered the favorites in the NL Central, but Monday's flurry of moves by its primary competition in the senior circuit might concern Brewers fans hoping for their team to capture its first championship in the fall.

Pat Murphy Says Brewers Falling Short Of Tarik Skubal Trade Isn't 'As Simple As That'

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Pat Murphy discussed the team's pursuit of Skubal prior to Milwaukee's 4-3 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

"Pat Murphy had some eye-opening comments about the Brewers' involvement with a Tarik Skubal deal: 'It isn't as simple as, 'That's a better package.' It's not as simple as that. There's a lot more, a lot more layers to it. To say the Brewers didn’t try is simply incorrect,'" Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers reporter Curt Hogg posted on Bluesky.

It's unclear what, if anything, the Brewers offered the Dodgers to try and acquire Skubal.

The 29-year-old talked about Los Angeles acquiring his services over other teams on Monday.

"Tarik Skubal: 'Every team could trade for me. I don’t sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they’ve done. It’s a winning org…I really don’t sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things,'" ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote on X.

With the MLB trade deadline now over, the Brewers will have to hope that their roster, led by NL Cy Young contender Jacob Misiorowski, is good enough to keep up with the Dodgers come October.