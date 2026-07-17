Brewers Reportedly Get 'Great' Jacob Misiorowski Injury Update, Likely Return Date Revealed

If the Milwaukee Brewers are to meet their lofty goal of winning their first World Series title in franchise history this season, they'll need a healthy Jacob Misiorowski.

It was reported recently that the Miz wouldn't pitch in the Brewers' first series after the MLB All-Star break, set for Friday to Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Misiorowski gave fans some relief on Tuesday night following the All-Star Game though when he assured Milwaukee that he was "ready to go" for the second half of the year.

Longtime MLB media member Jon Morosi confirmed the good news, reporting Friday morning that the 24-year-old was expected to be back on the mound next week.

"Great news for the Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski is likely to return to the starting rotation during the July 20-22 series vs. the Mets," Morosi wrote on X.

Misiorowski Remains NL Cy Young Frontrunner, Could Face Former All-Star Teammate In Mets Series

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday due to arm fatigue but the quick post-All-Star Game return should keep him as the NL Cy Young favorite for now.

The former second-round draft pick had a historic first half, going 10-4 and leading MLB in ERA (1.62), strikeouts (167) and WHIP (0.76) over 111 innings (18 starts).

If Misiorowski ends up starting vs. the New York Mets on Monday, he'd likely be facing former All-Star Brewers teammate Freddy Peralta.

The Mets have listed Peralta as their probable starter for Monday's contest at American Family Field in what would be the right-hander's first appearance against Milwaukee since the Brewers traded him to New York in January.

Coming off arguably the best season of his career in 2025 when he finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting, Peralta has had a rough beginning to his career in Queens.

The 30-year-old is just 5-8 across 20 starts and his ERA (4.66) and WHIP (1.43) are both the highest in the last seven years.

Peralta's also allowed a whopping 15 home runs and 44 walks across 104 1/3 innings pitched during the 2026 campaign.

Milwaukee comes out of the All-Star break leading the NL Central by five games at 59-37 and trailing only the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball by 1 1/2 games.

The Mets, meanwhile, are buried in last place in the NL East at 41-57 and have the second-worst record in the NL.