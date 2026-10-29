Brewers' Pat Murphy Fires Stray Shot at Yankees After World Series

There may not be a better time to talk trash than directly after winning the World Series.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy did a bit of that on Wednesday night. After Game 5 wrapped up and the initial celebration started to die down, first baseman Jake Bauers approached Murphy and handed him the ball from the final out of the 2026 World Series. It was a great moment and the cameras caught it all. Plus, the cameras around caught Murphy's comments to Bauers afterward. Murphy showed the slugger love and talked about how he is going to be a rich man with free agency coming up, and took a stray shot at the New York Yankees in the process.

"You're going to be a rich [expletive]," Murphy said to Bauers while giving him a hug. "Just remember when you're on that horse-[expletive] Yankees team, you guys all playing for yourselves; just remember. Say this is the way we used to do it.

Bauers responded, "You're not getting rid of me that easily, man."

Jake Bauers gifted last out ball to Pat Murphy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/VIWWKZSBgA — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 29, 2026

The Brewers Play The Game The Right Way

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) looks on before game five of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy was clearly joking with Bauers and was insinuating that Milwaukee plays like a team, and that isn't the case everywhere. He specifically said that about New York, which actually isn't very shocking.

When it comes to Murphy's comments about Bauers specifically, he isn't wrong. Bauers picked the perfect time to have the best season of his professional baseball career. Bauers was close to retirement a few years ago and only continued his career because of the health care. He certainly made the right call. In 2026, he hit 26 home runs, drove in 86 runs and slashed .266/.389/.484 in 144 games played. Then, he was great in the playoffs and won the National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award.

Now, Bauers is heading to free agency. In 2026, Bauers made $2.7 million. Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $57 million over four years. Bauers is going to cash in, whether that is in Milwaukee or not. Hopefully, it is with the Brewers.

Murphy wasn't wrong. The 2026 Brewers were a team that didn't just play for an individual. It was a product of the entire parts and they played for one another. It resulted in a title. Not every team is like Milwaukee, though.