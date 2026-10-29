Why 2026 Brewers Finally Got Over the Hump, According to Pat Murphy

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers were different and will be remembered as such.

You don't need to tell any Brewers fan the history of the organization. They lived it. This is a franchise that has been scratching and clawing its way towards the top of the mountain and finally was able to accomplish the dream on Wednesday night. The Brewers don't have the payroll that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets or the New York Yankees have. To free agents, some would say Milwaukee doesn't have the allure of a place like Los Angeles or New York, although that would be incorrect. But, in general, it's not easy. Milwaukee built a juggernaut through development and a winning culture.

You can't buy a championship in Milwaukee, but you can build one from the bottom up. That's what the Brewers did. But why the 2026 Brewers? Brewers manager Pat Murphy opened up about that idea after the Game 5 clincher.

"You got the right mix that decided they wanted to be uncommon," Murphy said. "We talked about that. You have to have an uncommon mindset. Not common to the game. Different. It's gotta be about the team. You gotta care about your teammates. You really do. You don't have to like them. You have to understand what it takes to play winning baseball. Stay relentless. Get off the floor when things aren't going well. They decided they wanted to do that. They made a pact, 'Let's be the last man standing.'"

The Brewers Accomplished The Dream

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) is interviewed during the trophy presentation after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Murphy on winning the World Series:



“You got the right mix that decided they wanted to be uncommon... It's gotta be about team. You gotta care about your teammates. You really do. You don't have to like them. You have to understand what it takes to play winning baseball.” pic.twitter.com/FAaphbCRMj — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 29, 2026

Take it in, Milwaukee fans. The Seattle Pilots officially began the history of the organization back in 1969. In 1970, the Brewers were founded after relocation and the rest is history. Since then, every single team has had the same goal in mind. The 1982 team came the closest. Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Jim Gantner, Cecil Cooper, Charlie Moore, Bob McClure and Mike Caldwell, among many, many more. That group was close. The 2026 team picked up the torch and finished the job.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue

The Brewers are world champions against all odds. Every year, it seems like the national baseball world counts the organization out. But, like Murphy said, this team believed in itself. They quieted the noise and together were able to accomplish the goal. This is a team that played for one another. You could clearly see that each night on the field.

The 2026 season was a dream for Milwaukee. And it shouldn't just end now. Milwaukee is built to contend next year and for many years to come. The roster is young, the farm system is loaded and the Brewers simply play the game the right way.