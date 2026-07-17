Brewers' Pat Murphy Nails First-Half Messaging, Despite 59 Wins

The Milwaukee Brewers will kick off the second half of the season on Friday night against the Miami Marlins and it's clear that they aren't getting complacent.

If you were to just look at the standings without any other context, the season would look amazing so far. Milwaukee is 59-37 and in first place in the National League Central. Plus, the Brewers have the second-best overall record in baseball and are just 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot.

In the standings, everything looks great. But one thing that separates the Brewers from other clubs is the fact that they never get too high or too low. Again, you'd think, looking at that record, that everyone would be excited and happy. When asked how to describe the first half of the season, Brewers manager Pat Murphy told MLB.com's Adam McCalvy that it was "inconsistent."

"Inconsistent” Murphy said to McCalvy. “I don't think we've underachieved, don't get me wrong. But in the world of the Milwaukee Brewers, the way it's been, I think there's an expectation of ‘overachieve.’ There's an expectation of excellence.

The Brewers Need To Get Even Better

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We set the franchise record for the most wins in the first half? That sounds wonderful. It doesn't feel as wonderful, you know?”

Being 22 games above .500 at the All-Star break is a clear sign of consistent winning, but the Brewers know they can be better. With the rotation dealing with injuries all over the place, that's one area for the club that obviously could get even better. The Brewers already got aggressive and went out and acquired Lance McCullers Jr. to try to help in that department. The Brewers have the fifth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.58, and yet it could be better if the club specifically added a left-handed, high-leverage option.

Milwaukee had a very good first half of the season, but it's going to need to be perfect if it wants to get past the Dodgers later on in the season in the playoffs. The Dodgers, like Milwaukee, have dealt with plenty of big-name injuries throughout the season, and yet they are 61-36. At some point, the Dodgers will get guys like Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Edwin Díaz, and Will Smith back. They are just going to get better. Plus, the trade deadline is coming and Los Angeles is always aggressive.

While the Brewers were very good in the first half, Murphy's message is spot-on. Milwaukee does need to be better and the fact that the club isn't getting complacent with regular season wins is a positive sign.