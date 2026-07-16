Kyle Harrison Making Strides, But Brewers Won't Rush Lefty's Return

The Milwaukee Brewers are missing a handful of key hurlers, but there was a bit of a positive update on Wednesday.

When it comes to Milwaukee's starting rotation, it's thin, to say the least. When you lose guys like Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester to the Injured List, it's going to be difficult to make up for the losses. Somehow the Brewers just continue to find a way to win games, but it's not as easy as it looks.

There was another scare before the All-Star break as Jacob Misiorowski was skipped in the rotation on the final day of the first half of the season after not bouncing back well after his previous start. Fortunately, he has made it clear since then that he's alright.

The Brewers Are Missing Multiple Starters Right Now

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither Woodruff nor Priester is going to be back anytime soon. Priester will miss the entire season and Woodruff is on the 60-Day Injured List right now with a shoulder issue. While the Brewers can't bet on either of them returning soon, Harrison is someone who shouldn't be out for the long haul, at least as of writing. He was placed on the 15-Day Injured List due to left forearm tightness on July 11, but retroactive to July 9. On Wednesday, Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold gave a brief — but positive — update on Harrison, while speaking to the media after acquiring Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros.

"It sounded like he was progressing and feeling pretty good over the break. But again, it's not something we want to rush there with him," Arnold said, as transcribed by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Right now, the Brewers have a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central standings. The club has shown all season that they can find success, even when guys get injured. It sounds like there still will be a bit of time before they are able to get Harrison back on the hill, but the fact that Arnold noted that he was "progressing and feeling pretty good" is a positive sign that Milwaukee won't have to miss him for too long.

Obviously, the Brewers are better when they are healthier. They have been able to get through as injuries have popped up, but of course you want your guys healthy. A healthy duo of Misiorowski and Harrison at the top of the rotation is a scary sight for opposing teams. If McCullers can return to form, he will help the thin Milwaukee rotation as well.

Harrison has made 17 starts this season for Milwaukee and has a 3.01 ERA and an 8-2 record. The Brewers need that production back. Fortunately, he's making progress.