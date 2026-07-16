4 Brewers Trade Targets to Compete for a World Series Title

The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten the trade season started early with a few weeks to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

On Wednesday, the Brewers swung a deal with the Houston Astros to bring former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr., left-handed hurler Colton Gordon to town for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

A great deal for Milwaukee, to say the least. But it shouldn't be the last one for the organization this summer.

The trade deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and Milwaukee arguably could use a high-leverage reliever, potentially another starter, and a power bat. It's a lot to ask for all of that between now and the deadline, but Milwaukee did get started early and already has helped the rotation out with the addition of McCullers.

With that being said, here are four other players that would put Milwaukee over the top and that are also realistic.

Casey Mize — Detroit Tigers

Jul 5, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mize is having an excellent season for the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old has a 2.79 ERA in 14 starts this season and will be a free agent after the campaign comes to a close. The Brewers arguably could still use another pitcher, especially with all of the injuries that have popped up. The Tigers have started to turn their season around, but Mize is still worth a call, especially if Detroit isn't going to trade Tarik Skubal. Do they really want to potentially lose two starters for nothing this upcoming offseason?

Adrian Morejon — San Diego Padres

Jul 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morejón was an All-Star in 2025 and has been very good this season as well. He has a 3.42 ERA in 44 appearances. The Brewers could specifically use a lefty reliever and Morejón would give them exactly what they need.

Taylor Ward — Baltimore Orioles

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward (3) grounds into a force out and is safe at first during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward would not be a perfect fit, but his bat is good enough to consider. This year, he has only played left field and as a designated hitter. In the past, he got some action at third base and first base, but it has been years since he's been in the infield. If he could still play third base, then he would be a perfect fit. If not, the club would have to get creative to make it work, like moving Sal Frelick back to the infield, or trading an outfielder like Garrett Mitchell.

AJ Minter — New York Mets

May 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher AJ Minter (33) pitches in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter has a 1.42 ERA in 19 appearances and is another lefty reliever Milwaukee should be circling right now.