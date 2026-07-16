4 Brewers Trade Targets to Compete for a World Series Title
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten the trade season started early with a few weeks to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
On Wednesday, the Brewers swung a deal with the Houston Astros to bring former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr., left-handed hurler Colton Gordon to town for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.
A great deal for Milwaukee, to say the least. But it shouldn't be the last one for the organization this summer.
The trade deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and Milwaukee arguably could use a high-leverage reliever, potentially another starter, and a power bat. It's a lot to ask for all of that between now and the deadline, but Milwaukee did get started early and already has helped the rotation out with the addition of McCullers.
With that being said, here are four other players that would put Milwaukee over the top and that are also realistic.
Casey Mize — Detroit Tigers
Mize is having an excellent season for the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old has a 2.79 ERA in 14 starts this season and will be a free agent after the campaign comes to a close. The Brewers arguably could still use another pitcher, especially with all of the injuries that have popped up. The Tigers have started to turn their season around, but Mize is still worth a call, especially if Detroit isn't going to trade Tarik Skubal. Do they really want to potentially lose two starters for nothing this upcoming offseason?
Adrian Morejon — San Diego Padres
Morejón was an All-Star in 2025 and has been very good this season as well. He has a 3.42 ERA in 44 appearances. The Brewers could specifically use a lefty reliever and Morejón would give them exactly what they need.
Taylor Ward — Baltimore Orioles
Ward would not be a perfect fit, but his bat is good enough to consider. This year, he has only played left field and as a designated hitter. In the past, he got some action at third base and first base, but it has been years since he's been in the infield. If he could still play third base, then he would be a perfect fit. If not, the club would have to get creative to make it work, like moving Sal Frelick back to the infield, or trading an outfielder like Garrett Mitchell.
AJ Minter — New York Mets
Minter has a 1.42 ERA in 19 appearances and is another lefty reliever Milwaukee should be circling right now.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com