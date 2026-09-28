Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Ready for Big Step Towards 2026 Return

Keep an eye out, Milwaukee Brewers fans. Brandon Woodruff is continuing to make progress in his quest to return to the mound in 2026.

Woodruff, who has been throwing recently, was scheduled to have his shoulder examined on Friday to determine whether he was ready to advance to throwing off a mound. On Sunday, Brewers reporter David Gasper shared on X that Woodruff got approval from doctors to start throwing off the mound in another positive step forward.

"It sounds like Brandon Woodruff got approval from doctors for throwing off the mound, per Pat Murphy," Gasper wrote. "Murphy stressed it remains an extreme outside chance he can return for the postseason, but Woodruff's throwing progression is continuing.

Brandon Woodruff Watch For Milwaukee

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"'It's still going to be a while,' Murphy said. 'We still haven't thrown a bullpen. I'm not losing hope. You know why not? But to think that you cannot throw for two months and then just get on the mound in the World Series or something. Kind of an outside shot, but why not shoot for it?'"

This is a major step for the Brewers star, to say the least.

Still, at the end of the day, Woodruff isn't close to a return just yet. For Woodruff to pitch again this season, they will need to go on a very deep run. It's a testament to the guy that Woodruff is that he is continuing to rehab and work his way back for this team, despite at one point being ruled out for the season and seemingly needing surgery. After further review, Woodruff didn't actually need surgery and he has been working his way back ever since. The odds of returning in 2026 aren't great for Woodruff, but he's still pushing.

Imagine if the Brewers were able to make a run to the World Series and then a homegrown superstar were to return? That would be electric. If the Brewers can make it that far in the postseason, there will at least be a chance that Woodruff can return by then.

For now, this is positive. Woodruff continues to make progress. It would be great if the Brewers could get him back this season. But even if he doesn't pitch again in 2026, these updates have been great. When he initially landed on the Injured List, surgery was seemingly necessary. If he underwent surgery, the 2027 season would've been in danger as well. Barring some sort of setback, that shouldn't be the case right now.

Woodruff watch continues for Milwaukee and things are getting more and more positive.