Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Calls Out Two Outfielders For Misplayed Fly Balls

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-1.

Left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison had an inconsistent outing amid left elbow soreness, allowing just four hits and no walks, but surrendering three runs with only two strikeouts in four innings as well.

The Cardinals jumped on Harrison for two runs in the bottom of the first, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy said following the defeat that his defense wasn't giving him much help.

Murphy pointed to rookie Luis Lara and fifth-year pro Garrett Mitchell for perceived misplays in the outfield during the first inning as keys to the tough start.

To begin the home half of the frame, Lara had a fly ball deflect off his glove, hit him in the face and seemingly off his chest as well before falling for a double. Only two batters later, St. Louis All-Star outfielder Jordan Walker hit a double to centerfield that was just out of the reach of Mitchell.

Both Lara and Mitchell appeared to be fighting the sun on their fly balls and neither were called for an error.

"The sun’s a factor when you play Major League Baseball, or any baseball, actually," Murphy said, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "But you’re in the big leagues because you can catch it. The first one, I feel sorry for the kid (Lara), but you have to catch that ball. It hit your glove. He just missed it."

The two-time NL Manager of the Year also called out Mitchell for his play.

"And center field, we have to catch that ball. That’s not a great route, and then it’s not making full extension and closing on it," Murphy said, according to McCalvy. "Mitchell did the hard part, now he’s got to finish the job and catch those balls. Both of those balls can be caught, and great teams catch those balls. We didn’t tonight, and that was the difference."

Luis Lara Getting Playing Time In First Taste Of MLB

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Luis Lara (18) is congratulated by left fielder Jake Bauers (9) after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lara was officially called up for his first taste of the big leagues on Tuesday and while he wasn't in that afternoon's lineup, he's started each of the last two games.

The 21-year-old began the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader in centerfield before later moving to right. Lara played all of Wednesday's loss in right field.

The top prospect has been solid at the plate in the very early stages of his MLB career, recording hits in both contests and going 2-for-8 with one run scored, two RBIs and one walk with a strikeout as well.