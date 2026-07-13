Pirates Star Blasts Pat Murphy, Says Brewers Manager 'Followed ' Him, Called Him Names

The Pittsburgh Pirates finished a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to head into the MLB All-Star break on a high note at 50-47.

Pirates slugging first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn isn't happy about how things went for him personally though, notably taking issue with being hit by a pitch in all three contests.

O'Hearn was plunked in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader and again during Sunday afternoon's 14-5 victory.

The 2025 All-Star and offseason free agency signing ripped Brewers manager Pat Murphy following Sunday's contest, claiming that the latter taunted him following the hit by pitch.

O'Hearn said, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Jose Negron, that he'd "never seen it before."

O'Hearn Claims Murphy 'Followed' Him To First Base, Calling Him Names

Jul 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) hits an RBI double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh's lefty said he didn't have a problem with any of Milwaukee's trio of hurlers who beaned him, but Murphy escalated the situation.

"I don't think (Robert Gasser) did it on purpose, just tired of getting hit three games in a row," O'Hearn said, per Negron. "I let out my frustration, went to first base and it was their manager, actually, who followed me down to their end of the dugout to call me names. Everything was totally fine and handled fine, until I got to first base and their manager followed me down to first base to call me names, which is crazy because I had a lot of respect for that guy. I've never seen it before."

O'Hearn set a career-high with eight times being hit by a pitch in 2025 and is already up to five this season.

The 32-year-old has now been plunked four times by Brewers pitching in 2026 across 20 at-bats.

This is O'Hearn's first year as part of the NL Central rivalry, after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals and two-plus campaigns with the Baltimore Orioles before being acquired by the San Diego Padres at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

He finished the weekend series 2-for-8 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored, one walk and three strikeouts.

Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will next square off in a four-game set from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6 at American Family Field.

Fans will have to wait a few weeks to see if there's any lingering bad blood between the Brewers and Pirates.