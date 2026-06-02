Brewers Poised to Buy at Trade Deadline for Playoff Push

The Milwaukee Brewers are positioned to make some noise this season ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, if they see fit.

Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central by a healthy margin at 36-21. The closest team to the Brewers in the standings right now is the St. Louis Cardinals, but they are 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee. The Brewers are starting to run away in the division and are just going to get better. Milwaukee should get Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson back at some point and the 2026 MLB trade deadline will come in August. The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball and should be able to add a piece to move the needle, if the front office sees fit. One thing that added to this idea of adding is that MLB.com's Mark Feinsand mentioned Milwaukee as a club that "figure to be buyers" ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

The Brewers Have The Means To Add

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, speaks with reporters Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A total of 23 clubs entered the week either in postseason position or within three games of a spot, though seven of those AL teams had losing records," Feinsand wrote. "How those teams fare in the coming weeks will separate the buyers from sellers.

"The Rays, Yankees, Blue Jays, Guardians, Mariners, A’s, Rangers, Braves, Phillies, Brewers, Cubs, Reds, Pirates, Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks all figure to be buyers to some extent as of today, though a lot can happen between now and the beginning of August."

The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball, the second-best team ERA in baseball, and the sixth-most runs scored in 2026. This is a team that is arguably the most well-built team in baseball right now, outside of potentially the Los Angeles Dodgers. This club is young and talented and should be rewarded for their play so far this season. If anyone is going to take down the Dodgers, they are going to need to be aggressive. Milwaukee is positioned to be that team. The Brewers already have an elite roster, starting with the rotation, and could easily add a star in the trade market without impacting the big league club by trading some prospects.

Right now, the Brewers' biggest need is another big bat in the middle of the order. Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros would arguably be a dream target. Recently, there's been a lot of buzz out there about Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. All in all, the Brewers have the firepower needed to go out and get some sort of deal done.