Brewers Promote Explosive 30-HR Slugger to Triple-A Nashville

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly are making an intriguing move down in minors.

Chase Ford of MILB Central reported that Milwaukee is promoting first base prospect Blake Burke, who is the Brewers' No. 15 overall prospect, up to Triple-A Nashville.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are promoting 1B Blake Burke to Nashville (Triple-A)," Ford wrote. "Burke had a .285 batting average with 30 home runs and 88 RBI for the Biloxi Shuckers."

Milwaukee's farm system is loaded to the point that Burke actually hasn't made many headlines throughout the season, but he likely should have. The Brewers have the best farm system in the majors led by baseball's No. 1 overall prospect in Jesús Made. There is so much talent that a 23-year-old prospect with 30 homers, 88 RBIs and 28 stolen bases hasn't gotten the spotlight that he should.

The Brewers Have Another Power Prospect To Watch

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, that is changing. Burke is one step away from the big leagues just two years after being selected in the first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. Burke was selected out of the University of Tennessee and has brought some serious firepower to the organization.

He played in just five games in 2024 after being drafted. His first real taste of professional baseball action was in 2025. Burke played in 132 total games with High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi. Overall, he slashed .292/.379/.453 with an .832 OPS, 16 home runs, 82 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 65 walks, 27 doubles, two triples, and 64 runs scored.

That was a very good first impression, but he has taken his game to another level this year. Burke has played in 96 games so far this season and is slashing .285/.367/.603 with a .969 OPS, 30 homers, 88 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 44 walks, 25 doubles, two triples, and 68 runs scored.

When it comes to the Brewers, there's a lot to like. Milwaukee is 30 games above .500 at 74-44 and arguably have a very good shot at making a deep run in the playoffs this season. Still, the Brewers could be even better. The Brewers lack power in the middle of the lineup. Right now, Milwaukee has the fewest home runs in baseball with just 109.

Burke is someone who could help in that department, likely in 2027. Fellow slugger prospect Andrew Fischer has been tearing it up this season. He has 35 home runs in 97 games played. When these guys start to make the jump to the big leagues, power will no longer be an issue.