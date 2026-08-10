How Luis Robert Jr. Could Fit the Mets' 2027 Roster

The New York Mets moved on from a lot of players at the trade deadline. While Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes and Brooks Raley were among the many to find new homes, the Mets were surprisingly unable to move Luis Robert Jr.

Injuries waylaid Robert for most of the season, which didn't encourage teams to step up and bid for his services, combined with the remainder of his $20 million salary for this season. It doesn't appear the Mets were eager to give Robert away either, with David Stearns noting after the trade deadline that the Mets are encouraged to see what Robert can do down the stretch.

Manager Andy Green also recently indicated the Mets have big plans for Robert over the final two months of the season, as he is expected to get plenty of reps in center field. The more interesting nugget from Green was that the Mets want Robert to get some work in the outfield corners, which he hasn't done before in his career.

Andy Green says that Luis Robert Jr. will get "consistent reps" in center field after he was not traded at the deadline



Green adds that Robert Jr. "might touch some corners" as well pic.twitter.com/POGRYeOjsf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 4, 2026

There is no question that Robert has the talent to be a difference maker offensively, as evidenced by some of the towering homers he has hit since coming off the injured list in July. Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was one of Robert's best this season as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, helping the Mets cruise to an 11-1 victory.

How does Luis Robert Jr. fit into the 2027 picture?

In theory, the Mets don't need Robert in 2027 since their outfield is already full with Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing, and Carson Benge. Teams do need more than three outfielders; however, the fact that all of the Mets' top outfielders hit left-handed could make a right-handed bat like Robert a good fit as a semi-regular fourth outfielder.

Some of the Mets' best defense this season has come in games where Soto has had to sit due to injury, allowing Green to deploy Ewing, Robert, and Benge left-to-right in the outfield. If Robert can learn to play the corners down the stretch, that would increase his value to the Mets since it could allow them to use him to sub in for one of their regulars against a tough lefty without a defensive downgrade.

The Mets also declined to call up Nick Morabito, a younger and theoretically cheaper alternative for the fourth outfield spot after moving Tyrone Taylor at the trade deadline. The argument could be made that it is more valuable for Morabito to play every day in AAA than to platoon in the majors, but the less exposure he gets makes it less likely that he is a significant contributor to the 2027 team.

Soto's ongoing calf issues this season could also force the Mets to consider giving their star more DH days to help him get through the year healthy. Having Robert around can help with that idea while keeping the team's defense strong, along with offering some significant pop with the bat.

The question here would be the price point, as Robert has a team option for the 2027 season worth $20 million. It seems unlikely that Robert's current performance would warrant New York picking up the option, which also contains a $2 million buyout, but the Mets could negotiate a short-term deal with him at a reduced rate if they want him to stick around.

Robert's injury history is worrisome, but if he can demonstrate solid health and performance over the final two months of the season, the veteran could become a valuable piece to the 2027 roster. Being able to play other positions besides center field is a must in that scenario, but the Mets have little to lose by trying to get more out of Robert down the stretch.