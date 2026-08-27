Eugenio Suárez Suddenly Makes Too Much Sense for Brewers

When you look at the Milwaukee Brewers' offense, the biggest issue with it is clear: a lack of power.

When the 2026 season began, this was a topic that was talked about a lot. It's not a shock that the Brewers lack some pop. It was the case last year and Milwaukee didn't add a big slugger to the big league club. All season, we've talked about Andrew Fischer down in the minors as a slugger of the future for the club. On Wednesday, Fischer hit his 39th homer of the season.

Andrew Fischer hammers his 39th homer of the season 💪



The @Brewers' No. 5 prospect has 10 RBIs in as many games for the Double-A @BiloxiShuckers: pic.twitter.com/RYrfAVjpwn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 27, 2026

Whenever the day comes that he gets the call to the majors, he has the upside to be the slugger that Milwaukee has been looking for. But he's down in Double-A right now and doesn't seem to be the solution for this season.

The Brewers have hit the fewest home runs in baseball with 121. When the playoffs get here, home runs are even more important than they are during the regular season because of the fact that they can swing a game with one swing and with short series in the postseason, realistically one swing can win — or lose — a game. Power is the biggest issue for Milwaukee's offense right now but somehow an intriguing option just became available on a silver platter: Eugenio Suárez.

The Brewers Need To Add Eugenio Suárez

Aug 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) is congratulated by teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade deadline behind us, there aren't many ways for a club to add at this point. Of course, there are always a few free agents available. But typically not many that could make a big impact at this time of the year. But now Suárez is out there for the taking. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that both Suárez and outfielder TJ Friedl have been placed on outright waivers by the Cincinnati Reds.

"When the Cincinnati Reds signed free agent Eugenio Suárez to a one-year, $15 million contract in early February, they viewed him as a slugger who could help them to a second straight postseason appearance," Rosenthal wrote. "Instead, in the latest indication of a season that has gone awry, the Reds have placed Suárez and outfielder TJ Friedl on outright waivers, according to people briefed on the process."

With the season winding down, you may see a few moves like this around the league. This is one way that teams can save some money. For example, Suárez signed a one-year, $15 million deal with a mutual option for 2027.

Mutual options almost never get picked up. So, Suárez is very likely going to free agency. He has some cash left on his deal, so by putting him on waivers, if a club picks him up, then they would also pick up the rest of his salary. The Reds — who are going nowhere and will not be in the playoffs — could save some cash by simply letting a guy go who likely would be gone in the offseason anyway.

Milwaukee absolutely should take advantage. Suárez isn't having as explosive of a season as he did last year, but he has 19 home runs and 57 RBIs in 103 games played so far this season. Suárez can also play first and third base. Milwaukee would simply need to place a claim and hope a club with higher priority didn't. He has the type of power that would make Milwaukee better, whether he was starting or a role player.

He's out there for the taking and Milwaukee should oblige.