Brewers Provide Update on Friday's Game Amid Air Quality Concerns

The Milwaukee Brewers had a very strong first half this year. While they cooled off a little before the All-Star break, they still are 59-37 and have a five-game lead in the National League Central.

On Friday, they are expected to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins, though there is one element they cannot control. Due to the smoke from the recent wildfires in Canada making its way to Milwaukee and other parts of the United States, there are some concerns over the air quality for the series opener. On X, the team provided an update on the status for the game.

"As of now, we are preparing to play tonight's game against the Marlins as scheduled," the statement read. "We are in communication with Major League Baseball and the league will ultimately determine the status of the game. The health of our fans, staff and players is our biggest priority and with conditions subject to change, any official update will come later in the day. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

An update on tonight's game, including an option for fans who prefer to exchange their tickets 👇



→ https://t.co/wQ0qrOp6Fs pic.twitter.com/n9msVMGK3s — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 17, 2026

Brewers share update on Friday's game

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the field prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brewers also announced that fans with tickets to Friday's game have the option to exchange their tickets for another home game this season. What the Brewers do have that most teams do not is a retractable roof, but that alone does not necessarily reduce the health risks.

A fan on X posted a picture of the view outside of American Family Field, which shows the hazy conditions in Milwaukee.

Be safe out there pic.twitter.com/iaeyfOWxu3 — Sarah 🦌 (@soccer_3_mom) July 17, 2026

The Brewers are at the very least being proactive about the health and safety of the fans, stadium personnel, players, umpires and coaches. It is always possible that this game could be postponed as a result of the conditions and potentially rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday as part of a doubleheader or a different day when both teams have an off-day.

This series with the Marlins is a crucial one for the Brewers. Miami is currently in the third NL wild card spot. After this series, the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies will come into town before their next road trip.

It will be interesting to see what the league decides to do about Friday's game. It's an important game on the schedule with both teams in playoff position, but ultimately, MLB is going to prioritize everybody's safety, even if that means rescheduling Friday's game for another day.