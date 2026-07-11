Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Postponed: Next Steps

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates were scheduled to kick off a three-game series on Friday night, but the game will not be played due to inclement weather.

The Brewers took to X to announce the news. Instead, the Brewers and Pirates with play a doubleheader on Saturday with Game 1 starting at 11:05 a.m. CT. Game 2 will kick off at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Brandon Sproat was scheduled to start for the Brewers on Friday night. Shane Drohan has been scheduled as the club's starter for Saturday against Pittsburgh. With the postponement on Friday, Milwaukee will flip the two for the doubleheader. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Sproat will get Game 1 and Drohan will get Game 2.

"Nevermind. The Brewers have amended the probables. It's Sproat Game 1 and then Drohan Game 2. As you were," Hogg wrote.

Nevermind. The Brewers have amended the probables. It's Sproat Game 1 and then Drohan Game 2. As you were. https://t.co/LalcKoCe3D pic.twitter.com/sn5CYa42pH — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) July 11, 2026

This came after the Hogg initially wrote on X that the two were flipped. But the Brewers opted against the move.

This isn't a shocking move, by any means. The reason why is the fact that Sproat was already on the schedule to go on Friday night. Keeping him on the schedule for Game 1 just makes it easier. Then, Drohan, who was already scheduled to pitch on Saturday, doesn't get disrupted.

Sproat enters the contest riding a bit of a hot streak. Over his last three starts, he has pitched to a 1.76 ERA and a 21-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 1/3 innings pitched. Sproat allowed just three earned runs over that stretch. Over his last six starts, he has a 3.30 ERA in 30 innings pitched. He's starting to find it, and the Brewers need more of that from him right now, especially with Brandon Woodruff on the Injured List.

Drohan has been a revelation for the Brewers in general this season. He came to town with Kyle Harrison and David Hamilton and the Caleb Durbin trade and has a 2.97 ERA in 18 appearances so far as a rookie, including eight starts. He has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, but has made seven straight starts and has a 3.22 ERA over that stretch in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

It's going to be a big day for Milwaukee on Saturday. The Pirates are 47-47 on the season so far. The Brewers can significantly hurt them in the standings with a series win.