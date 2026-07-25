Brewers Prospect Andrew Fischer’s 2026 Season Just Got More Absurd

The Milwaukee Brewers have been searching for an elite power bat for a long time and it really seems like the organization has found just what they were looking for.

All season, Brewers third base prospect Andrew Fischer has dazzled Milwaukee fans with his prolific power down in the minors. Fischer was selected in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft and he has wasted no time showing the club what he can do.

That is by consistently hitting baseballs a long way.

On Friday, the young slugger blasted his 30th homer of the season already. Absurd.

Andrew Fischer joins the 30 HR club 🤝



The @BrewersPD No. 9 prospect is now tied for the minor league lead 💣



(🎥@BiloxiShuckers) pic.twitter.com/Oh7VWFCSYu — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 25, 2026

This isn’t common, to say the least. In fact, the official Biloxi Shuckers X account shared that Fischer is the first Brewers minor leaguer to crush 30 or more homers in a season since 2001 and the second one this century to reach the milestone.

Andrew Fischer Has Been Excellent

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Andrew Fischer is the [first] Brewers minor leaguer with a 30 homer season since 2001!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

ANDREW FISCHER IS THE 1ST BREWERS MINOR LEAGUER WITH A 30 HOMER SEASON SINCE 2001!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) July 24, 2026

"Move over Lance Burkhart, you've got company! Andrew Fischer hits his 30th homer of the season and becomes the 2nd Brewers Minor League hitter this century to reach the mark," the account shared.

Move over Lance Burkhart, you've got company! Andrew Fischer hits his 30th homer of the season and becomes the 2nd Brewers Minor League hitter this century to reach the mark!



📻 https://t.co/LIZcF8bIA9

📺 @bally__sports, https://t.co/5dYqzkzNIs#ShuckYeah #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/BcaSGz1iOL — Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) July 24, 2026

Earlier in the week, Fischer got Milwaukee fans talking. The Athletic's Stephen Nesbitt took to X with a simple message: "The Milwaukee Brewers are doing it again."

Fischer reshared the post and also shared a post of his own with two emojis.

😎👀 — Andrew Fischer (@sirfischer3) July 20, 2026

Naturally, this got the fanbase talking and speculating about what it could be about. A promotion to Triple-A, or even the big leagues, or a contract extension were the two options talked about the most, but neither has happened.

Something should happen in the not-so-distant future, though. The 22-year-old is slashing .283/.424/.662 with 30 homers and 70 RBIs in 83 games played. His production didn't slow down when he got to Double-A. He has 10 homers and 20 RBIs in 29 games played with Biloxi. The run that he is on is insane and clearly isn't something that has been common in the Brewers' farm system.

Because of this, he absolutely should be a prospect that is untouchable for the organization right now. While he may not be the No. 1 overall prospect in the game, like Jesús Made, but no one in the Brewers' system can hit homers like Fischer can. He has been incredible and should be moving up soon.