Brewers Boss Opens the Door for Trade Deadline Additions

It sure sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers are going to try to make an addition or two before the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3,

On Thursday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers have spoken to the Detroit Tigers about Tarik Skubal and the San Diego Padres about Mason Miller. Either would be a phenomenal addition, to say the least.

On Friday, Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold spoke about the upcoming trade deadline while joining "Foul Territory" and acknowledged that while the club has to think about the present and the future, he would "love" to do something to help this club for the upcoming playoff push.

"We have to have one eye on the present and one eye on the future at all times," Arnold said about the upcoming trade deadline. "Certainly with where we are in the standings, I'd love to do what we can to help the team. We just have to think about those things responsibly. ... We've stayed disciplined and I think that's something that's really important, but at the same time, you don't get these chances all of the time. I would love to do what we can to help the team."

Brewers POBO & GM Matt Arnold says he'd "love to do what we can to help the team responsibly" at the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/00SzznBCrH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2026

The Brewers Need To Add

Matt Arnold, Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager, listens as principal owner Mark Attanasio speaks with reporters Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's certainly eyebrow-raising, to say the least. We're just over 10 days away from the trade deadline and the Brewers are sitting at 64-39. This is an elite baseball team that just needs a little more pitching, and potentially a slugger. The Brewers already have been aggressive and went out and acquired Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros.

With Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester out for the season, another veteran starter would be massive. Skubal obviously would fit this description. Beyond Skubal, guys like Freddy Peralta, Reid Detmers, José Soriano, Clay Holmes or even Emerson Hancock would be intriguing targets.

A contender can never have enough solid bullpen arms. Miller would be an incredible pickup, but the price tag would be high because he has three seasons of control left.

On the offensive side, that's a little more tricky. We've made the case for Isaac Paredes of the Astros, but Joey Ortiz has been great at third base since Cooper Pratt was promoted and took over at shortstop. With Sal Frelick on the Injured List, it wouldn't hurt to add another outfielder with pop. Jorge Soler is having a bad season so far, but arguably would be an intriguing target. Taylor Ward of the Baltimore Orioles or Lane Thomas of the Kansas City Royals.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won two straight World Series titles and should be considered the favorites once again. But the Brewers are the biggest threat in the National League to dethrone them. What Arnold and the Brewers' front office does over the next week will play a massive role in this.