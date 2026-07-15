Brewers-Lance McCullers Jr. Deal Looks Like a Heist for Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers have a new starting pitcher in town with big-time upside.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee acquired one-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros. The Brewers are in desperate need of starting pitching and McCullers is someone who has had success in the big leagues. Injuries have derailed him over the last few years, but he's on a minor league rehab assignment right now and should be close to a return, barring a setback.

When reports surfaced on Wednesday that McCullers was coming to town, it arguably was immediately positive. He's a talented hurler with a 3.85 career ERA, two World Series rings and plenty of playoff experience. Arguably, the exact type of veteran the Brewers need for their young rotation. As more details have come out about the deal, it has arguably gotten even better.

Milwaukee also got left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon in the deal. He hasn't pitched in the majors much this season, but he's another option for the club. At this point, Gordon isn't much more than a depth option with years of control. He's under team control through the 2031 season. Maybe the Milwaukee pitching machine can turn him into something.

The Brewers Made A Great Move

Apr 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (43) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's not even the best part of the deal, though. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Brewers aren't sending any players back to the Astros. Instead, they are simply picking up part of the remaining $7 million owed to McCullers this year.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are not sending anyone to the Houston Astros in the McCullers trade," Nightengale wrote. "They are just picking up part of his remaining $7 million salary."

The Milwaukee Brewers are not sending anyone to the Houston Astros in the McCullers trade.

They are just picking up part of his remaining $7 million salary. https://t.co/QNFHm8H7F0 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 15, 2026

Chandler Rome of The Athletic followed up with conflicting reporting and shared that 21-year-old prospect Jadyn Fielder will be included in the deal.

Whether Fielder is in the deal or not, it arguably is a steal for the Brewers. Milwaukee gets a former All-Star on a minor league rehab assignment nearing a return and multiple years of team control for another hurler for some cash and potentially a Class-A prospect. That's excellent value. If McCullers can turn back the clock at all and help Milwaukee's rotation, the Brewers will be in a good place.

Frankly, any starter would be good for the club right now with various guys on the Injured List, including Brandon Woodruff, Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester. The Brewers simply need innings and McCullers is someone with the upside to make a legit impact on a playoff rotation when healthy.

Of course health is the biggest question, but with the Brewers just paying some cash to bring him in plus a young prospect, it's a low-risk move.