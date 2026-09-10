Brewers Send Brandon Sproat to Triple-A With Clear Problem to Fix

The Milwaukee Brewers won't have rookie hurler Brandon Sproat on the mound in a big league game in the near future.

Sproat, who was recalled to the big league club on Sep. 7 to replace the injured Grant Anderson, made just one appearance and is going back down to Triple-A. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reported on X that Sproat has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. At this time, the corresponding move has not been announced yet by Milwaukee.

"The Brewers have optioned Brandon Sproat to Triple-A Nashville," Baumgardt wrote on X. "A corresponding move will be made before tomorrow’s series opener against the Reds."

Sproat returned to the mound in the majors on Wednesday and it was a disaster of an outing for the 25-year-old. Sproat tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs and couldn't find the zone. Sproat walked four batters and allowed four runs without giving up a single base hit. The Brewers won the game, but they need more from the righty if he's going to be a key piece for this club.

Brandon Sproat Is Going Down

Aug 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game on Wednesday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn't mince his words when talking about Sproat's performance.

"It's unacceptable. You've got to throw the ball over the plate or you can't be a Major League pitcher," Murphy said of Sproat's four-walk performance. "I know he's nervous. He had a good first inning. Looked like ... hit by a pitch on a curveball, but got the ground ball, threw the ball good. No matter what, you can't let it snowball like that. Can't let that happen."

#Brewers Pat Murphy on Brandon Sproat, who had 4 walks in the 9th inning:



"It's unacceptable. You got to throw the ball over the plate or you can't be a major league pitcher... you can't let it snowball like that." pic.twitter.com/DmwmD1yvgm — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 10, 2026

Tricky command was a big reason why Sproat was demoted down to Triple-A in the first place. When Sproat was at his best for the Brewers this season, he was able to locate his fastball and limit the free pass. In his final six appearnaces before being demoted, things changed, though. In his last six outings before being sent to Triple-A, he racked up 16 walks in 26 innings pitched. Over that stretch, he had a 4.85 ERA and struck out 27 batters. He had just nine total walks in the six starts before that from May 24 through June 23.

On Wednesday, Sproat looked closer to the version of himself that was struggling before his demotion, rather than the guy who showed some serious flashes earlier in the season.

Now, the flamethrower is heading down to Triple-A with something clear to work on. When he's in the zone, he has massive potential, but the Brewers have to get him back to that level.