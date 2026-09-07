Brandon Sproat Returns As Brewers Lose Key Reliever to IL

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing an intriguing hurler back up to the majors.

On Monday, the Brewers announced that righty Grant Anderson is being placed on the 15-day Injured List due to right biceps inflammation and the club is recalling righty Brandon Sproat to take his place on the big league roster.

Sproat returns to the majors at a critical time for Milwaukee. First and foremost, there are just a few weeks to go in the regular season. Milwaukee is in a race for the top spot in the National League and currently has a 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. These next few weeks will determine whether the Brewers will have home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason, or if the Dodgers can catch Milwaukee.

Brandon Sproat Is Back

Aug 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers also looking to clinch the top spot in the National League Central as well. Milwaukee has a seven-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. Now, it's a matter of officially clinching.

Plus, on top of the standings, the Brewers have a few pitching question marks. Of course, losing Anderson is tough at this point. He has a 3.36 ERA in 52 total appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen. On top of that, the Brewers have questions around Kyle Harrison right now. The young lefty has been great for Milwaukee this season, but he has struggled in his last two outings. Harrison allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings on Aug. 31 against the the Cubs. Harrison took the hill on Sunday and allowed nine runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

On Sunday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy insinuated that things could shift when it comes to Harrison's role moving forward, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Maybe he won't start, maybe he'll end up being in the middle of the game or something like that,” Murphy said of Harrison.

With Sproat back in town, he will give Milwaukee another option who is stretched out and can handle multiple innings, whether he's starting or coming out of the bullpen. Sproat has pitched in 21 games in the majors this season, including 19 starts, and has a 5.27 ERA.

Since being demoted to Triple-A, Sproat has pitched in five games and he has logged a 4.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched. His first outing was rocky, but he has been much better in his last four appearances. Sproat has a 1.29 ERA in his last four appearances down with Triple-A Nashville. He has looked like the guy who shined throughout the month of June in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee went out and got Sproat from the New York Mets this past offseason in the deal centered around Freddy Peralta. The righty is back. Hopefully, he can help down the stretch.