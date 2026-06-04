Brewers Set Logan Henderson Return Timeline After Back Injection

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to be without the services of one of their key starting pitchers for at least the next few weeks.

Logan Henderson landed on the Injured List due to a low back strain. On Wednesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Henderson got an injection in his back on Tuesday and is now expected to return in either "late June or early July."

"Logan Henderson had an injection in his back yesterday. Brewers estimate a late June or early July return," McCalvy wrote.

The faster Henderson can return, the better for Milwaukee. Before he landed on the Injured List, he was red-hot. He has made five starts in the majors this season and has a 2.74 ERA and a 30-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That's not all, though. He actually made some big league history as well. Henderson became the first pitcher in big league history to allow two runs or fewer in each of his first 10 starts of his big league career.

The Brewers Hurler Is Working His Way Back

May 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

In Henderson's five starts, he allowed two runs, two runs, two runs, one run, and zero runs. Last year, he made five appearances as well in the majors. Over that stretch, he allowed one run, two runs, zero runs, one run, and one run. When he has been on the mound, he has been electric, just like Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to see him consistently stay on the mound yet.

Along with Henderson, the Brewers are also missing Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester right now. Priester is on a minor league rehab assignment right now and had his rehab assignment moved from Triple-A to the ACL Brewers. Fortunately, Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reported on Wednesday that Priester's first appearance with the ACL Brewers went much better and that he was “pain-free." Woodruff was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Wednesday. McCalvy reported that he threw 42 pitches in the outing, but the next steps haven't been shared by the team yet.

When these guys start to return, the Brewers are going to get better than they already are, which should be a scary thought for opposing teams. Milwaukee is already 37-21 on the season so far. Imagine what they are going to look like when all of these guys are back? We're inching closer to that dream, but it won't be until at least closer to the end of June, at the earliest.