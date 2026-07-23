Brewers Tarik Skubal Buzz Makes More Sense Than You Think

The Milwaukee Brewers are still among the best teams in Major League Baseball. They have the second-best record in the league and are looking to bury the rest of the National League Central en route to another postseason appearance.

The trade deadline is going to be interesting for them, as they have the pieces to make a blockbuster deal. They typically don't make such deals to add premier talent, but perhaps this season is different.

Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic listed the Brewers as a team that could potentially pull off a surprise and land Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers.

"From the executive’s point of view, the Brewers are better than ever. A rotation duo of Skubal and (Jacob) Misiorowski would make them all the more formidable. Also, would the unknowns about 2027 change their calculus about this year’s team? Armed with baseball’s best farm system, perThe Athletic’s Keith Law, the Brewers have the pieces to pull off a deal for Skubal, even if it is against their nature to do so."

Brewers Tarik Skubal Buzz Isn't So Far Fetched

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers are obviously not the favorites to land Skubal. That would be the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Brewers are actually in a good position to potentially stop the Dodgers this coming October.

Should the Brewers acquire Skubal from the Tigers, they would be in an even more favorable position to end the Dodgers' run as World Series champions. Skubal has won back-to-back Cy Youngs, and pairing him with Jacob Misiorowski would give the Brewers a great chance to finally win their first World Series title.

They still have a strong rotation at the moment, but if Kyle Harrison doesn't return from the injured list soon, then perhaps the Brewers have all the evidence they need to make a play for Skubal instead of buying on the margins.

The Brewers often trade premier talent in the offseason for top prospects and end up reaping the rewards very quickly, remaining competitive despite the loss of top talent. However, this time could be different.

Perhaps now is the time for them to go out and make a big splash at the trade deadline. They seem to have run away with the NL Central at this point, but they could certainly use one more big arm to make their final push towards the postseason in 2026.