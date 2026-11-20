The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2027 season as defending World Series champions, but maintaining that success may require some difficult decisions. One of those being what to do with veteran Christian Yelich, whose role with the organization has changed considerably over the past few seasons.

Yelich remains one of Milwaukee's most respected players and was named the first captain in franchise history during its championship run. However, his declining offensive production raises questions about how much playing time the Brewers should give him moving forward.

Yelich's Declining Production Raises Concerns

Yelich's contributions to the Brewers over the years are undeniable, but his performance in 2026 was a significant step backward. The 34-year-old finished the regular season batting .235 with 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .693 OPS across 118 games.

Those numbers were a considerable decline from his 2025 campaign, when he posted a 121 OPS+ and hit 29 homers. That downward trend becomes even more apparent when looking at his production over the past three seasons.

Yelich recorded a 152 OPS+ in 2024. His latest mark indicated he was nine percent below the league-average hitter after adjusting for ballpark factors. His strikeout rate also climbed to 27% in 2026, while his average sprint speed dropped to 27.5 feet per second.

The Brewers captain has also dealt with significant back issues throughout his career, including season-ending surgery in 2024. While he remains capable of delivering timely hits, his overall production no longer makes him an obvious everyday option for a championship contender.

Brewers Face a Difficult Decision at Designated Hitter

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Milwaukee is finding the right balance between Yelich's playing time and the organization's other offensive options. Yelich has primarily served as designated hitter since returning from back surgery, limiting the flexibility manager Pat Murphy has when constructing his lineup.

With Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell providing options in the outfield, Milwaukee has little reason to rely on Yelich defensively. The designated hitter position is generally reserved for players who provide significant offensive value or allow teams to rotate regular starters through the spot for additional rest. When Yelich isn't producing at an above-average level, keeping him in that role regularly becomes increasingly difficult to justify.

If Yelich's playing time is reduced, that would allow Murphy to use the spot more strategically, whether that means resting catcher William Contreras or finding additional at-bats for another offensive contributor.

Milwaukee doesn't necessarily need to remove Yelich from the lineup entirely. Instead, a more selective approach could allow the veteran to contribute in favorable matchups.

Balancing Yelich's Leadership With Championship Goals

As Milwaukee's first captain, Yelich played an important leadership role throughout the Brewers' championship season. His experience and presence in the clubhouse remain valuable, particularly for a team built around several younger players.

"It's been happening since he's been in this uniform," Murphy said in September. "Everybody knows he's our captain. Anybody that's played with him recognizes the way he upholds the standards of winning and the standards of how we conduct ourselves."

In a recent article for Brewer Fanatic, Matthew Trueblood argued that Milwaukee should significantly reduce Yelich's opportunities in 2027, suggesting the Brewers target approximately 250 plate appearances rather than another season approaching 500.

Yelich is still under contract through 2028 and is owed $26 million in each of the next two seasons, including deferred payments. His salary may make reducing his role uncomfortable, but the question is whether the Brewers can afford to prioritze that history over its best possible lineup in 2027.

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