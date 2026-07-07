Brewers Top Prospect Was Playing FIFA When Informed Of MLB Promotion

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is wrapping up the Round of 16 on Tuesday and has captured the attention of sports fans around the globe.

Recently promoted Milwaukee Brewers outfield prospect Luis Lara is among those enjoying the international tournament and has taken his interest to the world of gaming.

Lara -- who was officially called up to the Brewers on Tuesday -- told reporters that he was in the middle of playing FIFA on PlayStation when he was informed of his promotion.

The 21-year-old said he "had a feeling" that whenever he got a phone call from Brewers manager Pat Murphy, it'd be to reveal the big news.

"I was playing PlayStation and (Murphy) called me and I had a feeling that whenever he called that was going to be it. But even though you had a feeling, I started to tremble a little bit. Even though I was somewhat prepared for the call, it's a moment that you never forget. It's just something very emotional, very special," Lara said through a translator (beginning at the 1:25 mark), per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak. "(I was playing) FIFA because of the World Cup."

Luis Lara Not In Brewers' Game 1 Lineup Vs. Cardinals, Could Debut Soon

Lara isn't in the Brewers' Game 1 starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday but could very well make his MLB debut soon.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Lara make an appearance in Tuesday's matinee, possibly as a late-game defensive replacement or pinch-runner if the game is close. Lara could also even get the start in the second half of the double-dip if Murphy wants to get any of the starting outfield trio a rest.

The Venezuelan outfielder made 69 of his 78 starts in centerfield with Triple-A Nashville this season, while also manning right field seven times and serving as the Sounds designated hitter twice.

The Cardinals are expected to start right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins in Game 2 on Tuesday night, with fellow righty Andre Pallante slated to toe the rubber on Wednesday. Right-hander Michael McGreevy is an option to start for St. Louis in the series finale on Thursday.

Lara is a switch-hitter but has been equally as dangerous from both the right- and left-handed sides of the plates.

He had four home runs, 26 RBI and a .312/.432/.436 slash line across 266 plate appearances as a lefty with Nashville this year, while going 24-for-69 with five home runs and 16 RBIs from the right side.