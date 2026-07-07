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Brewers Reportedly Calling Up Top Prospect Amid David Hamilton Injury

The outfielder recently signed a seven-year contract extension and could now make his MLB debut
Victor Barbosa|
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara listens to a conversation among teammates during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara listens to a conversation among teammates during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 4-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Now, the Brewers are reportedly calling up one of their top prospects ahead of what could be his MLB debut.

Luis Lara is ranked as Baseball America's No. 47 overall prospect and 67th at MLB.com.

The 21-year-old is also Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect at MLB Pipeline.

Luis Lara Has Been Raking With Triple-A Nashville

Lara could provide a massive boost to a Brewers offense that is already one of the best in baseball.

The Venezuelan switch-hitter leads the Nashville Sounds in runs scored (67), hits (92), stolen bases (24), walks (54), batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.432) and total bases (135). Lara's added nine home runs, 42 RBIs and 10 doubles across his 287 at-bats this season as well.

He's played in 78 of Nashville's first 87 games, trailing only infielder-outfielder Jett Williams, who's appeared in 79 contests.

Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick are locked in as the Brewers starting outfield, but Lara could certainly add extra speed and power off the bench, while spelling any of the primary trio any given night.

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Victor Barbosa
VICTOR BARBOSA

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