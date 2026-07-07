Brewers Reportedly Calling Up Top Prospect Amid David Hamilton Injury

Milwaukee Brewers infielder David Hamilton suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 4-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Now, the Brewers are reportedly calling up one of their top prospects ahead of what could be his MLB debut.

Breaking: #Brewers are calling up OF Luis Lara, sources tell @ElExtrabase.



Lara signed a 7yr/$31M extension with Milwaukee last month. — Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) July 7, 2026

Luis Lara is ranked as Baseball America's No. 47 overall prospect and 67th at MLB.com.

The 21-year-old is also Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect at MLB Pipeline.

Luis Lara Has Been Raking With Triple-A Nashville

Lara could provide a massive boost to a Brewers offense that is already one of the best in baseball.

The Venezuelan switch-hitter leads the Nashville Sounds in runs scored (67), hits (92), stolen bases (24), walks (54), batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.432) and total bases (135). Lara's added nine home runs, 42 RBIs and 10 doubles across his 287 at-bats this season as well.

He's played in 78 of Nashville's first 87 games, trailing only infielder-outfielder Jett Williams, who's appeared in 79 contests.

Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick are locked in as the Brewers starting outfield, but Lara could certainly add extra speed and power off the bench, while spelling any of the primary trio any given night.