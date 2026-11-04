Brewers Quietly Lost 5-Year Outfielder to NL Central Rival Pirates

There has been some turnover already this offseason for the Milwaukee Brewers following the World Series.

Veteran hurlers Jared Koenig and Thomas Pannone have elected free agency from the organization. Dustin May declined his end of a mutual option with the organization and the Brewers declined their end of a mutual option with veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. Plus, Antonio Senzatela had his option declined for the 2027 season. On top of all of these losses, the Brewers also lost outfielder Akil Baddoo, who was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, per the Brewers on X.

We've made the following transactions pic.twitter.com/7NsGuVuwoF — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 2, 2026

The Former Brewers Outfielder Is Staying In The NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen, left, talks with outfielder Akil Baddoo before their game against the New York Yankees Sunday, May 10, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baddoo is a five-year veteran outfielder who gave Milwaukee depth down in the minors, but actually never appeared in a big league game with the organization. Baddoo played in 64 games with Triple-A Nashville and was solid. He slashed .252/.348/.470 with an .818 OPS, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. There was a time during the summer when Milwaukee was dealing with injuries and arguably should've given Baddoo a shot. He dealt with injuries to kick off the campaign, but returned and was good down in Triple-A, but Milwaukee never ended up giving him a shot.

With Baddoo being claimed off waivers, the Brewers lose a depth outfielder with significant big league experience. He has played in 347 big league games across five big league seasons, all with the Detroit Tigers. He's a .224 career big league hitter with 28 home runs, 43 stolen bases and 104 RBIs. In 539 minor league games, he's a career .255 hitter with 61 homers, 251 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

Fortunately, the Brewers are loaded in the big leagues with Jackson Chourio, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and Luis Lara, among others. But an injury or two would've made Baddoo an intriguing and easy replacement. Instead, he's staying in the National League Central, but as a member of the Pirates. So, there is a real chance that Milwaukee could end up seeing him in the division in 2027, if he makes the club out of camp, of course.

Baddoo was a good depth piece for the Brewers in 2026. Milwaukee didn't end up needing him in the majors, clearly as it won the World Series. Now, he's out of the organization. We've already seen a chunk of turnover so far and it's certainly not over yet. The offseason is just beginning.