Brewers' Pat Murphy Regrets Taking Shot at Yankees After World Series

It's been a week since the Milwaukee Brewers made franchise history with a 4-1 series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to earn their first-ever World Series.

After nearly 45 years, Milwaukee reached the World Series again, this time winning it all. One of the Brewers' key players who stepped up and made an impact this postseason is veteran first baseman Jake Bauers. Bauers joined Milwaukee in a trade with the New York Yankees in winter 2023, and after an impressive postseason, the 31-year-old was named NLCS MVP.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ready to celebrate with Bauers following the team's World Series win, but was caught throwing shade at the Yankees. While making an appearance on The New York Post's "The Show" podcast, Murphy said he had a good conversation with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and regretted his earlier comments.

Murphy didn't mean to single out or slander the Yankees

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy talks on the field before game four of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I called Brian Cashman right away when I heard (my comments) got out," Murphy said on Tuesday. "I tried to explain that I wasn't talking about the 2026 Yankees. I was just referring to the teams with a lot of money that sign a lot of players that sometimes end up not being that 'Little Engine that Could,' so to speak -- more of a high expectation, 'I gotta get mine.' I regret saying it."

Pat Murphy explains the "horses--t Yankees" comment and reveals that he called Brian Cashman to talk about it.



The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman --> https://t.co/pCkb7MaJxk pic.twitter.com/VpsENSTDRH — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 3, 2026

Murphy later said those remarks were part of the consistent rhetoric he used with Bauers throughout Milwaukee's World Series run.

"After every celebration, I'd shake his hand and I'd say, 'You rich so-and-so, you're going to leave us,'" Murphy said. "We're not going to be able to pay you. You're going to leave us, and you're going to forget all about how we did things. ... I would just give him this rhetoric every time. I felt horribly if I slandered the Yankees, because I was just kind of referring to them as this iconic machine. ... It wasn't smart on my part, and I'm sorry about it."

Much to Murphy's surprise, the Brewers have already extended Bauers the $23 million qualifying offer for this year before free agency. Milwaukee was smart in extending this offer to the 31-year-old, as he just put together the best season of his career. Bauers slashed .266/.389/.484 in the regular season, setting career highs with 127 hits, 93 runs, 26 home runs, 94 walks and 86 runs batted in. If Bauers wants to leave for a long-term contract, the Brewers will get draft compensation, but if he stays, the team can see if he can maintain his high level of play next year.

Bauers completely rejuvenated his career this season, and though Murphy's comments about the Yankees seem critical, he appears genuinely remorseful and said he meant to reference a high-payroll team with his comments to Bauers.