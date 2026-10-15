Brewers Veteran Hurler Surprisingly Made Franchise History in Game 3 Win

The Milwaukee Brewers took a commanding 3-0 NLCS series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-2 Game 3 win on Wednesday night.

It's been nearly 45 years since the Brewers last reached the World Series, and with a 3-0 lead over the Dodgers, they are in a good position to finally make it to the big show. Milwaukee has been as dominant in the postseason as it has been all season, winning six of its last seven games after its first 100-win regular season in franchise history.

In addition to boasting a prolific offense that has finally started hitting the long ball and has gotten hot at the perfect time, the Brewers' pitching staff has been excellent. Milwaukee's pitching staff has a blistering 1.74 postseason ERA, and the bullpen has been near-untouchable with a 0.83 ERA.

One veteran reliever who's made a major impact for the Brewers this postseason is DL Hall. Throughout the playoffs, the 27-year-old has made four outings, allowing only two hits and two walks with no runs, while striking out three batters. In his most recent appearance, Hall allowed just one hit in 2 1/3 innings pitched in relief en route to a Brewers win. Hall has been credited with three wins this postseason, which, surprisingly, made him Milwaukee's franchise leader in postseason wins by a pitcher.

The new Brewers franchise record holder for most Wins in postseason history:



DL Hall 😮 pic.twitter.com/HVAza6G5KJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 15, 2026

Hall made franchise history with three wins this postseason

Sep 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall (37) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, it took just three playoff wins to make franchise history for the Brewers, especially with how dominant the team has been the past decade, reaching the postseason in eight of the last nine seasons. What's not surprising is how well Hall has performed. The left-handed hurler elevated his game this season, posting a 1.91 ERA in 61 1/3 innings, with 64 strikeouts in 47 appearances, all career bests.

Second-year phenom pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is not far behind Hall with two postseason wins, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him tie Hall at some point, but for now, the 27-year-old holds the record.

Milwaukee will look to close out Los Angeles in Game 4 on Thursday. The Brewers do fortunately have some room for error with their three-game series lead, but the sooner they can close out the Dodgers, the better. Milwaukee has left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan taking the mound to start, but when the Brewers turn to the bullpen, they have plenty of solid options along with Hall.